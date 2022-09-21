Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet
From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51
R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Sylvester Stallone Stopped Doing Love Scenes in Films Because of His Ex-Wife’s Reaction to ‘The Specialist’
Sylvester Stallone once shared that he stopped doing graphic love scenes after ‘The Specialist’ in large part due to his wife hating his nude scene with Sharon Stone.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Comedian David Arnold Is Dead at Only 54, but What Was His Cause of Death?
Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of the show The Girl Lay Lay, recently died at the age of 54. His death was reportedly unexpected, which naturally led many fans to wonder what his cause of death was. The news of Arnold's death was announced in a statement from his family, and they also provided some insight into his cause of death.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
