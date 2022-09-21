Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach
Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor Rip QB
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
Jets Add Key Wide Receiver To Injury Report
There were a number of heroes in the New York Jets' epic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. But one of them was a surprise addition to the injury report today. On Thursday, the Jets added wide receiver Corey Davis to the injury report after he was limited in practice. He is currently dealing with a knee injury.
FOX Sports
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jason Pierre-Paul signing
It has been rumored for days that three-time Pro Bowler Jason-Pierre Paul could make a return to the NFL and now it has finally happened. The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have signed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants star. Pierre-Paul confirmed his signing via text...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
