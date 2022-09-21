Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Friday, September 23rd
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Nations League Setbacks, Etihad POTM, Chelsea v MCWFC, and More...
Manchester City stars are getting underway in the International Break. Here are all the headlines to keep you up on all the latest. ENGLAND AND GERMANY LOSE ON BLEAK NIGHT FOR CITY STARS - David Clayton - ManCIty.com. Not a great evening for City’s stars as they represent their countries....
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Both Chelsea and Manchester City are in the unenviable position of needing to bounce back from opening day losses. There are too many games to play to definitively state that a loss would end any potential title challenge, but Chelsea needed until the last day of the season to recover the three points lost to Arsenal in last year’s home opener — a six-point gap could be a serious obstacle.
SB Nation
Arsenal announces 50k seats sold for Saturday’s Women’s NLD
Saturday is the Women’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Women. There’s good news and there’s bad news — the good news is that there’s ample evidence that there’s increasing interest in women’s football throughout the UK. The bad news is that Arsenal just announced that they have sold 50,000 seats at the Emirates for Saturday’s match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
On This Day (25 September 1993): Ten-man Sunderland take a point off Watford!
Yesterday’s On This Day featured focused on 1996, when Premiership Sunderland beat Second Division Watford in the Coca-Cola Cup. Three years earlier though, the two clubs had been on level terms in more than one sense - both sides had finished 1992-93 in the bottom half of the second tier and were expected to do likewise again in the following season, with the idea being emphasised as a match between the pair ended all square on this date in 1993.
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation
September 23rd - 25th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
SB Nation
CHN Radio Episode 181: Boy, We STUNK Against Bournemouth
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, review the Bournemouth and give their hot takes on the International break. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Flamengo Set João Gomes Price Tag At €60M
Liverpool’s current injury woes in midfield have highlighted the need to accelerate the succession planning in the middle of the park. Many of the club’s current crop of midfielders are injury-prone and aging. So, young, promising players who can be part of the side’s long-term future are at the top of the transfer wish list right now.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Chelsea confirm departure of Director of Communications Steve Atkins
More changes are afoot at Chelsea Football Club, and this one has some outside visibility as well, with a familiar face set to depart. Director of Communications (press officer, to me and you) Steve Atkins is leaving the club, and joining McLaren Racing in a similar role. (He’s set to start there on December 1, and will continue to support the transition to his successor at Chelsea until then.)
SB Nation
England relegated from Nations League A, whatever that means
So I’ve been road tripping up and down the California and Oregon coasts this weekend, which I assure you is far more interesting and exciting than any international action that may have been going on, but this is not a road trip blog, this is a Chelsea blog, so let’s see what some of our players who did not have the week off have been up to over the last couple days.
SB Nation
Liverpool Internationals Wrap Up: Salah Scores, Alisson Saves
It’s another weekend without Liverpool playing, but at least we can’t blame the death of some very old lady this time. Instead, we can turn our ire toward the unending greed of FIFA (and for that matter, all of football’s governing bodies). Anyway, it’s an international break,...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: We speak to Charlton Women fans Sam Clarke & Tom Arch ahead of the big game!
Roker Report: How would you rate Charlton performance over the off-season and last three league games?. Sam Clarke: Apart from the disappointing first half against London City Lionesses, I’ve been really impressed so far. Last season we played a lot of good football but weren’t always clinical. This season we have been a lot more clinical and attacked with a lot more intent.
Comments / 0