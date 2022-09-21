Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Rick Haglund: What’s the best way to lower the cost of college in Michigan?
In my most recent column, I opined that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt would do little to address the high cost of getting a four-year college degree or higher. I also outlined a variety of reasons why college has become out...
newsfromthestates.com
Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech
In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at Republicans.
newsfromthestates.com
Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024
Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
newsfromthestates.com
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota used to be a pioneer on ballot access, but new data suggests that’s no longer the case
A voter walks into Brackett Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. New data comparing states on barriers to ballot access, however, paints a somewhat different picture: After factoring in a flurry of new voting measures implemented by legislatures in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota now ranks squarely in the middle of the pack among the states.
newsfromthestates.com
New: Jan. 6 protester says police union endorsed her for the Michigan House
Angela Rigas at "Operation Haircut," another right-wing protest at the Capitol, May 20, 2020 | Anna Liz Nichols. Small business owner Angela Rigas, a GOP Michigan House candidate, said Thursday that the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) has endorsed her. That’s apparently despite Rigas’ participation in the Jan. 6,...
newsfromthestates.com
Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines
The Virginia Department of Education released the school accreditation results on Sept. 22. Few Virginia schools lost full accreditation from the state this year despite significant learning losses during the pandemic revealed by standardized tests, according to data released on Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education. Data show that...
newsfromthestates.com
Virtually all abortions are now criminalized in Arizona after a judge reinstated an 1864 ban
A near-total ban on abortion in Arizona that was written in 1864 but has been blocked since 1973 can now be enforced, a Pima County judge ruled late Friday afternoon, criminalizing almost every abortion in the Grand Canyon State. In August, Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the court to lift...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana lawmakers consider changes to law enforcement record keeping, data sharing
Members of a bipartisan interim study committee this week reviewed new criminal justice data and considered testimony about the need to combat a rise in juvenile gun crimes across the state. (Getty Images) Indiana lawmakers are weighing options for an improved statewide records system that would make it easier for...
newsfromthestates.com
$9 million federal award to UNMC center to beef up ag safety and health
OMAHA — A $9 million national award to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will help beef up regional efforts ranging from safety training for bison workers to studying dust-induced lung injury. The funds go to the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) at UNMC’s College...
newsfromthestates.com
Groups shift to registering, turning out young voters through issues like climate crisis
“This is not your generation that thought it was funny to make fun of global warming." (Provided photo) While polls show economic issues and particularly inflation are top of mind for likely voters, some groups are hopeful that political messaging focused on climate issues will help drive first-time voters — especially young ones – to the polls.
newsfromthestates.com
V.P. Harris campaigns in Milwaukee, praises AG Kaul
In a visit to Milwaukee Thursday in the midst of a tight midterm election season in a critical battleground state, Vice President Kamala Harris praised Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul for fighting the rollback of abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision “intentionally shifted the fight for reproductive rights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
newsfromthestates.com
Contribution limits for Colorado school board candidates implemented
Jackie Lesh, Nicole Konz, and Brian Coram ran for Academy District 20 School Board in Colorado Springs in the election on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo taken Oct. 31, 2021. (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) The Colorado secretary of state’s office Friday adopted new rule revisions changing contribution limits for school board candidates....
newsfromthestates.com
Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards
Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana. The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Gov. Kate Brown signs her $200 million "Future Ready Oregon" workforce spending plan at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, on April 5, 2022. (Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers, activists discuss next step in fight to lower drug prices for all
On the heels of Democrats’ passage of what they are heralding as a drug price reform bill decades in the making, health care advocates, state lawmakers and impacted people in Maine met on Thursday to assess the bill and discuss what still needs to be done on both the state and federal levels to fight high medication costs.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes
Gov. Phil Murphy said a bill intended to strengthen worker protections should give the state more time to implement its provisions. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent a bill back to legislators for reconsideration that is intended to strengthen protections for temporary workers. Labor...
newsfromthestates.com
Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, are packed. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need...
newsfromthestates.com
State to collect $3.25M from Kushner-affiliated companies for property violations, excessive fees
The state of Maryland has reached a settlement with a property management company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) announced on Friday. Westminster Management LLC, the New Jersey-based company owned by Kushner family interests, and several other corporate entities that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management, will pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution. It’s a settlement of a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain as many as 9,000 rental properties in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.
Comments / 0