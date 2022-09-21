Read full article on original website
Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit
An organization filed an ethics complaint against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, accusing him of misconduct by participating in a 2020 lawsuit questioning election procedures in four swing states that helped President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump. This 22-foot marble sculpture dominates the lobby of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know.
From left: Tribune political correspondent Patrick Svitek moderates a discussion about the 88th legislative session with Republicans state Rep. Four Price, state Rep. Dustin Burrows, Ellen Troxclair and state Rep. Craig Goldman at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 23, 2022. (Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, said at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday that he would support a rape exception under Texas’ abortion law. (Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican...
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Virtually all abortions are now criminalized in Arizona after a judge reinstated an 1864 ban
A near-total ban on abortion in Arizona that was written in 1864 but has been blocked since 1973 can now be enforced, a Pima County judge ruled late Friday afternoon, criminalizing almost every abortion in the Grand Canyon State. In August, Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the court to lift...
Watch Glenn Youngkin speak at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival
The Virginia governor on his headline-making election, his conservative policy agenda and 2024. The Texas Tribune Festival is here! Happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, this year’s TribFest features more than 25 virtual conversations with guests like Eric Adams, Pete Souza, Jason Kander and many others. After they air for ticket holders, anyone can watch these events at the Tribune’s Festival news page. Catch up on the latest news and free sessions from TribFest.
Rick Haglund: What’s the best way to lower the cost of college in Michigan?
In my most recent column, I opined that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt would do little to address the high cost of getting a four-year college degree or higher. I also outlined a variety of reasons why college has become out...
Democratic leaders push back on calls for Vanderbilt transgender clinic investigation
A day after Gov. Bill Lee and state Republican leaders called for an investigation into transgender care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Democratic leaders pushed back, saying that “hate” was being used “for political purposes.”. “Parents should be able to make decisions in regard to their children’s...
Minnesota used to be a pioneer on ballot access, but new data suggests that’s no longer the case
A voter walks into Brackett Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. New data comparing states on barriers to ballot access, however, paints a somewhat different picture: After factoring in a flurry of new voting measures implemented by legislatures in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota now ranks squarely in the middle of the pack among the states.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
Newly installed Kansas Capitol monument honors families of fallen soldiers
TOPEKA — Soldiers, legislators and military families gathered Friday at the Kansas Capitol for an unveiling of a memorial honoring families of soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces. Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Pat Roberts spoke at the unveiling ceremony about losses suffered by military families....
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Secretary of State candidates Mark Finchem, on the left, and Adrian Fontes, on the right, during a debate Thursday night, televised on Arizona PBS. Screenshot via Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission/Arizona PBS. Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the...
As fentanyl plagues Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directs state police to focus on cartels
Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton at a border security briefing in January. On Wednesday, Abbott directed the Department of Public Safety to target drug cartels as fentanyl deaths continue in Texas. (Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes
Gov. Phil Murphy said a bill intended to strengthen worker protections should give the state more time to implement its provisions. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent a bill back to legislators for reconsideration that is intended to strengthen protections for temporary workers. Labor...
Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024
Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
Groups shift to registering, turning out young voters through issues like climate crisis
“This is not your generation that thought it was funny to make fun of global warming." (Provided photo) While polls show economic issues and particularly inflation are top of mind for likely voters, some groups are hopeful that political messaging focused on climate issues will help drive first-time voters — especially young ones – to the polls.
Nebraska’s education commissioner announces his resignation
After nine years as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education, Matthew Blomstedt on Friday announced he is resigning. He said he’ll step down Jan. 3 and pledged help in a transition. The elected State Board of dEucation is charged with choosing Blomstedt’s successor. “I am looking forward...
Abe Hamadeh took a donation from a fake elector, then gave him a leadership role
Michael Ward joined his wife, Kelli Ward, at a primary election night watch party in Scottsdale in 2016. Both were fake Trump electors in 2020 and are facing subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice, and Michael has a leadership role in GOP attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's campaign. Photo by Gage Skidmore | Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0.
$9 million federal award to UNMC center to beef up ag safety and health
OMAHA — A $9 million national award to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will help beef up regional efforts ranging from safety training for bison workers to studying dust-induced lung injury. The funds go to the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) at UNMC’s College...
