Maine lawmakers, activists discuss next step in fight to lower drug prices for all
On the heels of Democrats’ passage of what they are heralding as a drug price reform bill decades in the making, health care advocates, state lawmakers and impacted people in Maine met on Thursday to assess the bill and discuss what still needs to be done on both the state and federal levels to fight high medication costs.
Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit
An organization filed an ethics complaint against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, accusing him of misconduct by participating in a 2020 lawsuit questioning election procedures in four swing states that helped President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump. This 22-foot marble sculpture dominates the lobby of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech
In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at Republicans.
‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.
The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Women's Health Caucus, and representatives from Planned Parenthood affirm that Pennsylvanians should feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care available in the commonwealth, and that supports are in place to help mothers and birthing people access necessary reproductive and perinatal care. September 21, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
Groups shift to registering, turning out young voters through issues like climate crisis
“This is not your generation that thought it was funny to make fun of global warming." (Provided photo) While polls show economic issues and particularly inflation are top of mind for likely voters, some groups are hopeful that political messaging focused on climate issues will help drive first-time voters — especially young ones – to the polls.
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Secretary of State candidates Mark Finchem, on the left, and Adrian Fontes, on the right, during a debate Thursday night, televised on Arizona PBS. Screenshot via Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission/Arizona PBS. Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the...
Will Governor Youngkin’s energy plan look anything like what the law requires?
What happens when state law requires an anti-clean energy governor to draw up a plan for a zero-carbon energy economy? We’re about to find out. Virginia gives a new governor until Oct. 1 of his first year in office to write a plan “identifying actions over a 10-year period consistent with the goal of the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy set forth in § 45.2-1706.1 to achieve, no later than 2045, a net-zero carbon energy economy for all sectors, including the electricity, transportation, building, agricultural, and industrial sectors.”
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice...
Democratic leaders push back on calls for Vanderbilt transgender clinic investigation
A day after Gov. Bill Lee and state Republican leaders called for an investigation into transgender care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Democratic leaders pushed back, saying that “hate” was being used “for political purposes.”. “Parents should be able to make decisions in regard to their children’s...
State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills
Most of the $24 million federal authorities gave New Jersey to pay low-income residents' water and sewer bills hasn't been distributed, even though nearly 140,000 households statewide are millions in arrears. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) Nearly seven months after the state launched a $24 million program to help low-income...
Indiana lawmakers consider changes to law enforcement record keeping, data sharing
Members of a bipartisan interim study committee this week reviewed new criminal justice data and considered testimony about the need to combat a rise in juvenile gun crimes across the state. (Getty Images) Indiana lawmakers are weighing options for an improved statewide records system that would make it easier for...
DePerno seeks to outlaw Plan B emergency contraceptive in Michigan, compares it to fentanyl
Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. | Allison R. Donahue. The man who is running to be Michigan’s next attorney general says the Plan B contraceptive pill should be banned. As reported by Heartland Signal, at an event last month,...
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials
Piles of supplies left from a decade of education are strewn about the former school, from vacuum-sealed animal corpses for dissection to boxes of art supplies. Photo by Peter D'Auria/VTDigger. On a Monday morning last month, Alan Faircloth was tidying up what remained of Stone Path Academy, the Moretown school...
Abe Hamadeh took a donation from a fake elector, then gave him a leadership role
Michael Ward joined his wife, Kelli Ward, at a primary election night watch party in Scottsdale in 2016. Both were fake Trump electors in 2020 and are facing subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice, and Michael has a leadership role in GOP attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's campaign. Photo by Gage Skidmore | Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0.
Lawmakers advance bill to study energy from waves and tides
The bill would require wave and tidal energy to be part of New Jersey's energy master plan. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) When it comes to renewable energy, solar power and wind turbines hog all the headlines. But with 130 miles of coastline in New Jersey, one lawmaker wants the state to explore how waves and tides could reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
V.P. Harris campaigns in Milwaukee, praises AG Kaul
In a visit to Milwaukee Thursday in the midst of a tight midterm election season in a critical battleground state, Vice President Kamala Harris praised Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul for fighting the rollback of abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision “intentionally shifted the fight for reproductive rights...
Repeated fake threats to Roanoke schools and more Va. headlines
• A fiery exchange between Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Bob Good, a Republican, reportedly started during a discussion of suicides by transgender teenagers.—Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Kansans to “pick up the surf board” and ride the red wave during a campaign appearance for...
Spanberger and Good clash over transgender kids and more Va. headlines
• A meeting between Virginia’s congressional delegation and Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned heated over the topic of transgender kids. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger reportedly cursed at Rep. Bob Good, a hard-right Republican who’s co-sponsoring a bill to ban “gender affirming care” for minors.—Punchbowl News. •...
