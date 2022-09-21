The bill would require wave and tidal energy to be part of New Jersey's energy master plan. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) When it comes to renewable energy, solar power and wind turbines hog all the headlines. But with 130 miles of coastline in New Jersey, one lawmaker wants the state to explore how waves and tides could reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO