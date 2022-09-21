Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes
Gov. Phil Murphy said a bill intended to strengthen worker protections should give the state more time to implement its provisions. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent a bill back to legislators for reconsideration that is intended to strengthen protections for temporary workers. Labor...
Maine lawmakers, activists discuss next step in fight to lower drug prices for all
On the heels of Democrats’ passage of what they are heralding as a drug price reform bill decades in the making, health care advocates, state lawmakers and impacted people in Maine met on Thursday to assess the bill and discuss what still needs to be done on both the state and federal levels to fight high medication costs.
‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.
The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Women's Health Caucus, and representatives from Planned Parenthood affirm that Pennsylvanians should feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care available in the commonwealth, and that supports are in place to help mothers and birthing people access necessary reproductive and perinatal care. September 21, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills
Most of the $24 million federal authorities gave New Jersey to pay low-income residents' water and sewer bills hasn't been distributed, even though nearly 140,000 households statewide are millions in arrears. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) Nearly seven months after the state launched a $24 million program to help low-income...
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice...
Lawmakers advance bill to study energy from waves and tides
The bill would require wave and tidal energy to be part of New Jersey's energy master plan. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) When it comes to renewable energy, solar power and wind turbines hog all the headlines. But with 130 miles of coastline in New Jersey, one lawmaker wants the state to explore how waves and tides could reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
Members of the public have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to comment on how a large portion of Alaska's settlement money should be used to help Alaskans recover from opioid abuse and addiction. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) The Alaska public has a chance through the end...
Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit
An organization filed an ethics complaint against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, accusing him of misconduct by participating in a 2020 lawsuit questioning election procedures in four swing states that helped President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump. This 22-foot marble sculpture dominates the lobby of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, are packed. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need...
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the Covid pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The...
Maine Med nurses ratify first union contract in culmination of lengthy labor campaign
Nurses at Maine Medical Center overwhelmingly voted to ratify their first union contract after reaching an agreement with management last week aimed at improving patient and workplace safety and boosting wages and benefits, the Maine State Nurses Association announced Friday. The ratification vote, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, marks...
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
Mark Griffin had a good-paying job as an ophthalmological assistant for two decades, earning enough to purchase a $150,000 home in Baltimore. But a catastrophic car accident a few years ago eroded his financial stability dramatically. At a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Annapolis on Tuesday, Griffin described how he...
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
An Iowa bank told the court a proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain is leaving the homes' elderly residents in a “precarious position” by seeking a significant reduction in the sale price. (Photo by krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images) A central Iowa bank has told a federal...
ACLU of Alaska launches effort to cut the number of incarcerated people, improve prison conditions
Alaska Department of Corrections has about 4,700 people in custody and the prison population has been trending up for the past five years. (Canva image) The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska is launching on Thursday an effort to lower the prison population in Alaska and ensure that people in custody are treated with dignity and have access to civil rights.
Prevent Crime: Protect children from lead poisoning | Opinion
Danger lurks in many Pennsylvania homes built before 1978: lead. The presence of lead negatively affects our children’s physical and behavioral health. Indeed, more than 9,000 young children suffer from lead poisoning each year in Pennsylvania. Even though 40 years have passed since lead paint was banned, lead still remains in older homes. It is an insidious threat that too often goes unnoticed and unaddressed in children’s living environments.
Minnesota used to be a pioneer on ballot access, but new data suggests that’s no longer the case
A voter walks into Brackett Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. New data comparing states on barriers to ballot access, however, paints a somewhat different picture: After factoring in a flurry of new voting measures implemented by legislatures in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota now ranks squarely in the middle of the pack among the states.
State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review
For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech
In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at Republicans.
Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials
Piles of supplies left from a decade of education are strewn about the former school, from vacuum-sealed animal corpses for dissection to boxes of art supplies. Photo by Peter D'Auria/VTDigger. On a Monday morning last month, Alan Faircloth was tidying up what remained of Stone Path Academy, the Moretown school...
