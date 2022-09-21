ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means

There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations

Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Explores Options to Reduce Health Benefit Costs

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is advising residents that the more than 20 percent premium rate increase recently approved by the State Health Benefits Commission will not only hurt public employees, but could also result in higher property taxes for all residents. “We are exploring our options in the face...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

N.J. makes deal for all electronic toll system on A.C. Expressway

Drivers still using cash to pay tolls can begin the long goodbye to handing bills and coins to toll collectors in New Jersey. The first all-electronic toll collection system on a New Jersey toll road is coming to the Atlantic City Expressway after the South Jersey Transportation Authority board approved a contract Thursday. That system could ultimately be used on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint

LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
LONGPORT, NJ
