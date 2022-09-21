Read full article on original website
Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means
There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations
Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
Atlantic County Explores Options to Reduce Health Benefit Costs
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is advising residents that the more than 20 percent premium rate increase recently approved by the State Health Benefits Commission will not only hurt public employees, but could also result in higher property taxes for all residents. “We are exploring our options in the face...
N.J. makes deal for all electronic toll system on A.C. Expressway
Drivers still using cash to pay tolls can begin the long goodbye to handing bills and coins to toll collectors in New Jersey. The first all-electronic toll collection system on a New Jersey toll road is coming to the Atlantic City Expressway after the South Jersey Transportation Authority board approved a contract Thursday. That system could ultimately be used on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
‘Unsanctioned’ car rally planned for Wildwood, NJ this weekend
WILDWOOD — They're only going to say it once. Wildwood officials have posted a warning about an "unsanctioned" car rally that's headed to the area this weekend, noting that police will have zero tolerance for careless or reckless driving. All visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome, the statement says,...
Atlantic City Council Approves Land Acquisition Loan Agreement
(Atlantic) Following a public hearing Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council passed a resolution to enter into a land acquisition loan agreement to borrow a $500,000 taxable general obligation land acquisition bond and provide for the levy of taxes to pay the same. In April, the Atlantic City Council agreed to...
‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint
LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Worker found dead in kettle cooker at South Jersey food processing plant
A worker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County was found dead Monday morning inside a kettle cooker machine at the facility in Upper Deerfield, authorities said Wednesday. New Jersey State Police responded to the Lassonde Pappas and Company plant on Parsonage Road around 8 a.m. for a report...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Teenager Critically Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City was critically wounded in a shooting, authorities said. On Sept. 21, at 4:39 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 100 block of north South Carolina Avenue for a man shot. Police found a male that was shot and evidence of gunfire, they...
