ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles

Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Montana State
Montana Cars
Local
Montana Government
TechCrunch

EV charging operator Bump unlocks $180 million

It is an equity and quasi-equity $180 million deal that will be progressively unlocked from 2022 to 2030. Yesterday, ZePlug also announced a significant investment — but ZePlug focuses on a different market with partnerships with residential and office buildings. Today’s news is extremely important because Bump operates with...
ECONOMY
RideApart

Study Finds That U.S. Needs To Rethink How And When To Charge EVs

“Just plug it in overnight” is a concept that most people in 2022 with any interest in electric vehicles are probably familiar with. With battery technology where it’s currently at, the logic is obvious. As prices on everything keep rising, the fact that many electric companies offer lower rates overnight only makes the idea look even better.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy