BRANSON, Mo – The Branson Board of Aldermen will hear a presentation from Jillian Dennis-Skillings, sales executive with Top Trumps, the U.S. licensing agent with Hasbro at the regular Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m in the City Hall Council Chambers regarding a special project which aims to honor and immortalize the Branson community.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO