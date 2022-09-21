Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
wdrb.com
These 8 startups will get $100,000 to grow in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight startup companies will each get $100,000 in capital to grow their businesses in the Louisville area. Render Capital, a Louisville-based venture fund, announced the winners of its third-annual Pitch Competition during an event at Lynn Family Stadium on Thursday evening. Render will invest $100,000 in...
wdrb.com
Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a...
wdrb.com
Daniel Cameron joins coalition calling for fentanyl to be classified as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Daniel Cameron said in a news release Thursday that President Joe Biden should classify fentanyl as a "Weapon of Mass Destruction." Cameron joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general calling on Biden to respond to the record increase in...
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
wdrb.com
Kentucky child care centers could be forced to raise tuition, study finds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of child care could soon get more expensive in Kentucky, according to a study done by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The study centered around the way providers will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan money runs out. It found that more than 70% of child care providers will be forced to raise tuition.
