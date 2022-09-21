ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

These 8 startups will get $100,000 to grow in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight startup companies will each get $100,000 in capital to grow their businesses in the Louisville area. Render Capital, a Louisville-based venture fund, announced the winners of its third-annual Pitch Competition during an event at Lynn Family Stadium on Thursday evening. Render will invest $100,000 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
City
Uniopolis, OH
City
New Hampshire, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Ada, OH
City
Mcguffey, OH
City
Alger, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
State
Ohio State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Cincinnati, OH
wdrb.com

Kentucky child care centers could be forced to raise tuition, study finds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of child care could soon get more expensive in Kentucky, according to a study done by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The study centered around the way providers will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan money runs out. It found that more than 70% of child care providers will be forced to raise tuition.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy