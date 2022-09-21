Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota used to be a pioneer on ballot access, but new data suggests that’s no longer the case
A voter walks into Brackett Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. New data comparing states on barriers to ballot access, however, paints a somewhat different picture: After factoring in a flurry of new voting measures implemented by legislatures in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota now ranks squarely in the middle of the pack among the states.
newsfromthestates.com
Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech
In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at Republicans.
newsfromthestates.com
U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican candidate for U.S. House, looks at fellow candidates Chris Bye and Nick Begich III during a candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Fairbanks. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House...
newsfromthestates.com
Legal advocacy group files ethics complaint against Schmidt tied to 2020 election lawsuit
An organization filed an ethics complaint against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, accusing him of misconduct by participating in a 2020 lawsuit questioning election procedures in four swing states that helped President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump. This 22-foot marble sculpture dominates the lobby of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription drug discount program
Nevadans can enroll online to receive their free digital discount card, which applies to all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved prescriptions, including insulin, psychiatric drugs and asthma medication. (Photo by Árpád Czapp on Unsplash) Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers, activists discuss next step in fight to lower drug prices for all
On the heels of Democrats’ passage of what they are heralding as a drug price reform bill decades in the making, health care advocates, state lawmakers and impacted people in Maine met on Thursday to assess the bill and discuss what still needs to be done on both the state and federal levels to fight high medication costs.
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
newsfromthestates.com
Watch Glenn Youngkin speak at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival
The Virginia governor on his headline-making election, his conservative policy agenda and 2024. The Texas Tribune Festival is here! Happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, this year’s TribFest features more than 25 virtual conversations with guests like Eric Adams, Pete Souza, Jason Kander and many others. After they air for ticket holders, anyone can watch these events at the Tribune’s Festival news page. Catch up on the latest news and free sessions from TribFest.
newsfromthestates.com
Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office
Flags at half mast at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Marisa Demarco/Source New Mexico) Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for...
newsfromthestates.com
V.P. Harris campaigns in Milwaukee, praises AG Kaul
In a visit to Milwaukee Thursday in the midst of a tight midterm election season in a critical battleground state, Vice President Kamala Harris praised Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul for fighting the rollback of abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision “intentionally shifted the fight for reproductive rights...
newsfromthestates.com
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Secretary of State candidates Mark Finchem, on the left, and Adrian Fontes, on the right, during a debate Thursday night, televised on Arizona PBS. Screenshot via Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission/Arizona PBS. Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.
The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Women's Health Caucus, and representatives from Planned Parenthood affirm that Pennsylvanians should feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care available in the commonwealth, and that supports are in place to help mothers and birthing people access necessary reproductive and perinatal care. September 21, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
newsfromthestates.com
Will Governor Youngkin’s energy plan look anything like what the law requires?
What happens when state law requires an anti-clean energy governor to draw up a plan for a zero-carbon energy economy? We’re about to find out. Virginia gives a new governor until Oct. 1 of his first year in office to write a plan “identifying actions over a 10-year period consistent with the goal of the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy set forth in § 45.2-1706.1 to achieve, no later than 2045, a net-zero carbon energy economy for all sectors, including the electricity, transportation, building, agricultural, and industrial sectors.”
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion rights advocates push for Md. lawmakers to approve legislation in upcoming session
The District 30 Democratic Club held a discussion on abortion Sept. 21 at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. The participants on a panel from left to right: Michael Spivey, constitutional law professor at the University of Maryland; Del. Nicole Williams (D-Prince George’s); and Erin Bradley, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Maryland. Photo by William Ford.
newsfromthestates.com
Watch Dan Crenshaw speak at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival
The Texas congressman on what it means to be conservative today, his priorities in the U.S. House and his next political battlefield. The Texas Tribune Festival is here! Happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, this year’s TribFest features more than 25 virtual conversations with guests like Eric Adams, Pete Souza, Jason Kander and many others. After they air for ticket holders, anyone can watch these events at the Tribune’s Festival news page. Catch up on the latest news and free sessions from TribFest.
newsfromthestates.com
Spanberger and Good clash over transgender kids and more Va. headlines
• A meeting between Virginia’s congressional delegation and Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned heated over the topic of transgender kids. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger reportedly cursed at Rep. Bob Good, a hard-right Republican who’s co-sponsoring a bill to ban “gender affirming care” for minors.—Punchbowl News. •...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes
Gov. Phil Murphy said a bill intended to strengthen worker protections should give the state more time to implement its provisions. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent a bill back to legislators for reconsideration that is intended to strengthen protections for temporary workers. Labor...
newsfromthestates.com
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
An Iowa bank told the court a proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain is leaving the homes' elderly residents in a “precarious position” by seeking a significant reduction in the sale price. (Photo by krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images) A central Iowa bank has told a federal...
newsfromthestates.com
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
Members of the public have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to comment on how a large portion of Alaska's settlement money should be used to help Alaskans recover from opioid abuse and addiction. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) The Alaska public has a chance through the end...
newsfromthestates.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
