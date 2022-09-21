Read full article on original website
Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Burlington (MA)
Centered on a pretty town common, Burlington is a leafy suburb, 12 miles northwest of downtown Boston. This was a small community until after WWII when the completion of Route 128 led to a tenfold increase in the population. The meetinghouse, still standing on the town common, played a role...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Walpole (MA)
No more than 25 miles from downtown Boston, Walpole is an endearing slice of small-town New England. On a charming town common, the historic center is at once quaint and fresh, with outdoor dining, and a thriving farmers’ market in summer. The town has purchased large parcels of land...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
nbcboston.com
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason
Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
