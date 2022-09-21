Read full article on original website
LPGA
Lauren Coughlin Leads With Heart at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. ROGERS, ARK | She showed up in the darkest part of the night, during those can’t-see-your-hand-in-front-of-your-face hours when you’d expect to be rolling over for a few more minutes of REM sleep. Only one insomniac was shuffling through the hotel lobby at 5:00 a.m. on Friday when Lauren Coughlin marched out the elevator with her golf bag over her shoulder, primed and ready for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
Sporting News
What channel is Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 college football game
Saturday's neutral-site meeting between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M is a statement game for both teams — but for different reasons. Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are looking to start the season 4-0 with two ranked wins (the first was vs. No. 23 Cincinnati in their season opener).
LPGA
Yuka Saso Soars to Top of Leaderboard at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Kikue Higuchi is a journalism student at Northwestern University and an intern at the LPGA. — ROGERS, ARK |After taking a week off amid an unremarkable season, Yuka Saso returned to competition in style. She turned in a bogey-free, 7-under performance early in the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: See Thunder Ridge Arena ahead of Thunder Days this weekend
The PBR comes to Thunder Ridge Arena in Ridgedale this weekend with Thunder Days taking place Friday through Sunday. See video below of the arena ahead of this weekend’s competition.
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Sept. 24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and Texas A&M facing each other in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Last week, Kevin McPherson led the way at 11-1 only missing the Vanderbilt-Northern Illinois game. Ty Hudson and myself were 10-2. Dudley Dawson and John D. James were 9-3.
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
What are A&M Reporters Writing About Arkansas?
A peek behind the curtain over in Texas to see what's being said about the Hogs
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Nautical Bowls to open Fayetteville location
A new chain restaurant serving Açai bowls and other items is coming soon to Fayetteville. Nautical Bowls will open at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the shopping center next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
fourstateshomepage.com
Semi rollover closes part of Highway 43
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane of Highway 43 after a semi rollover spilled 51,000 pounds of feed on Friday morning. The stretch of highway closed is at E 390 Road and AR-43, the patrol said. The lane was closed at 4:40 a.m. and...
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
