Rogers, AR

LPGA

Lauren Coughlin Leads With Heart at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. ROGERS, ARK | She showed up in the darkest part of the night, during those can’t-see-your-hand-in-front-of-your-face hours when you’d expect to be rolling over for a few more minutes of REM sleep. Only one insomniac was shuffling through the hotel lobby at 5:00 a.m. on Friday when Lauren Coughlin marched out the elevator with her golf bag over her shoulder, primed and ready for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
ROGERS, AR
LPGA

Yuka Saso Soars to Top of Leaderboard at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Kikue Higuchi is a journalism student at Northwestern University and an intern at the LPGA. — ROGERS, ARK |After taking a week off amid an unremarkable season, Yuka Saso returned to competition in style. She turned in a bogey-free, 7-under performance early in the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Sept. 24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and Texas A&M facing each other in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Last week, Kevin McPherson led the way at 11-1 only missing the Vanderbilt-Northern Illinois game. Ty Hudson and myself were 10-2. Dudley Dawson and John D. James were 9-3.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Nautical Bowls to open Fayetteville location

A new chain restaurant serving Açai bowls and other items is coming soon to Fayetteville. Nautical Bowls will open at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the shopping center next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi rollover closes part of Highway 43

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane of Highway 43 after a semi rollover spilled 51,000 pounds of feed on Friday morning. The stretch of highway closed is at E 390 Road and AR-43, the patrol said. The lane was closed at 4:40 a.m. and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

