Here’s why the St. Louis Cardinals need Moises Gomez
The St. Louis Cardinals should call on the services of Moises Gomez to start next season. The St. Louis Cardinals outfield is in shambles, and with a terror wreaking havoc at Triple-A in the form of Moises Gomez, the Cardinals may need to give him a chance to make the team out of Spring Training in 2023.
Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live on September 24
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. On September 24 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cardinals Rumors: Nolan Arenado will not opt out after 2022 season
Another report says that Nolan Arenado will not opt out of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2022 season. When the St. Louis Cardinals traded for Nolan Arenado, it was generally viewed as a coup. They acquired a superstar for a light prospect haul while the Colorado Rockies paid them more than $50 million to acquire Arenado.
