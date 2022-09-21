ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boxing's Olympic future is in doubt with Russian to remain president of IBA

Boxing's future in the Olympic Games is in doubt after it was decided Russian Umar Kremlev will remain president of the International Boxing Association. On Sunday delegates from amateur boxing's world governing body voted to reject a proposal to hold new presidential elections. In response the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home

As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.
BBC

Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
WORLD

