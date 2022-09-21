On Friday the United States men's national team will square off against Japan in Germany in a vital international friendly. The Asian nation will offer a stout test for Gregg Berhalter's men as they look to get ready for the World Cup in Qatar in November. While injuries are a concern for Berhalter with Zack Steffen, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, and Cameron Carter Vickers all missing, it's a good reminder that the team likely won't have their best 26 available for the World Cup either.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO