World

CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Japan: Three crucial questions for Gregg Berhalter's team ahead of World Cup tune-up

On Friday the United States men's national team will square off against Japan in Germany in a vital international friendly. The Asian nation will offer a stout test for Gregg Berhalter's men as they look to get ready for the World Cup in Qatar in November. While injuries are a concern for Berhalter with Zack Steffen, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, and Cameron Carter Vickers all missing, it's a good reminder that the team likely won't have their best 26 available for the World Cup either.
SOCCER
BBC

Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up

A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
WORLD
BBC

Warwick University professor goes missing during Chile research trip

A Warwickshire professor has gone missing during a research trip in South America, police say. Prof Tom Marsh, a University of Warwick academic from Rugby, had been visiting La Silla Observatory in Chile. He was last spoken to on Friday evening. Warwickshire Police said it was liaising with the Foreign...
Nature.com

Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile

To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
HEALTH
BBC

Boxing's Olympic future is in doubt with Russian to remain president of IBA

Boxing's future in the Olympic Games is in doubt after it was decided Russian Umar Kremlev will remain president of the International Boxing Association. On Sunday delegates from amateur boxing's world governing body voted to reject a proposal to hold new presidential elections. In response the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby

Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS
BBC

King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home

As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.
BBC

Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'

A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
WORLD
BBC

Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
WORLD

