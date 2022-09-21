Read full article on original website
BBC
Teenage Russian tennis player banned for nine months after anti-doping breach
A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned for nine months following an anti-doping breach. The player, who has not been named because of their age, tested positive for meldonium. They were competing in only their second senior tournament in January this year when they were selected for a random...
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Japan: Three crucial questions for Gregg Berhalter's team ahead of World Cup tune-up
On Friday the United States men's national team will square off against Japan in Germany in a vital international friendly. The Asian nation will offer a stout test for Gregg Berhalter's men as they look to get ready for the World Cup in Qatar in November. While injuries are a concern for Berhalter with Zack Steffen, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, and Cameron Carter Vickers all missing, it's a good reminder that the team likely won't have their best 26 available for the World Cup either.
BBC
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC
Warwick University professor goes missing during Chile research trip
A Warwickshire professor has gone missing during a research trip in South America, police say. Prof Tom Marsh, a University of Warwick academic from Rugby, had been visiting La Silla Observatory in Chile. He was last spoken to on Friday evening. Warwickshire Police said it was liaising with the Foreign...
Nature.com
Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile
To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
BBC
Boxing's Olympic future is in doubt with Russian to remain president of IBA
Boxing's future in the Olympic Games is in doubt after it was decided Russian Umar Kremlev will remain president of the International Boxing Association. On Sunday delegates from amateur boxing's world governing body voted to reject a proposal to hold new presidential elections. In response the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
ESPN
Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby
Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS・
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Chalobah, Traore, Griezmann, Richarlison, Keita, Maddison
Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
BBC
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
