How Esther Keyes Became a Handmaid in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Esther Keyes was once the 14-year-old wife of a Gilead Commander; find out how she gained the position of a handmaid.
What’s The Deal With Nick’s Wife In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5? She’s Rapidly Becoming The Show’s Best New Character
Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram
Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
The symbolism behind Kate Middleton’s dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Happy memories of Queen Elizabeth live on. Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to her late grandmother-in-law through a special outfit at Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96. The new Princess of Wales brought back the same Alexander...
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Meet the Brosnan Boys
A few years ago, some of Dylan Brosnan’s closest friends showed up to his house in Malibu for his 21st birthday party, and there they met Dylan’s father, who turned out to be Pierce Brosnan. Dylan had never mentioned it. Dylan laughs. “I don’t tell anybody that, under...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Thinks June and Serena Joy Are ‘the Most Complicated Relationship of the Show’
Actor and director Elisabeth Moss thinks June and Serena Joy are 'the most complicated relationship' on 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art
"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"
Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It
Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
Jenna Bush Hager recalls daughter Mila being brutally honest about her appearance
Like many kids, Jenna Bush Hager's eldest child Mila can be brutally honest at times. These days, that's especially true when it comes to her mom's physical appearance. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Sept. 21, the mother of three recalled a recent conversation she had with the 9-year-old that left a lasting impression.
A.V. Club
Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale move into The Watcher's house of horrors in newtrailer
Listen, no one can be blamed for being nervous about a Ryan Murphy and Netflix collaboration. So far, this partnership has resulted in forgettable TV shows like Ratched, Hollywood, Halston, The Politician (by far the most fun one, at the very least), and the most recent Dahmer, whose trailer dropped a mere five days before it premiered on September 21. Yet the promising trailer for his upcoming thriller has raised our hopes.
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
