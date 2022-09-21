ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Humanities to launch series exploring the pursuit of a more perfect union, starting with Kaskaskia, Illinois’ First State Capital

 4 days ago
suntimesnews.com

Brian Croft is the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Brian Croft, a double alumnus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected as the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Croft brings many years of experience in the field of outdoor education and recreation to his new role along with...
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Mo Department of Natural Resources celebrates Clean Energy Week Sept. 26-30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Michael Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson notes the clean energy industry’s growth and its employment of over 51,000 Missourians. Join our annual week-long celebration of clean energy...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri to receive $34.8 Million in grants to combat opioids

WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help communities throughout Missouri combat the opioid epidemic.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

MSHP report

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 29-year-old Virgil E. Dickerson of St. Louis at 12:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant out of O’Fallon for failing to appear on a charge of expired plates. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Free webinar about paying for education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As part of College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education. The free virtual event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m....
MISSOURI STATE
Red Cross Deploys Volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska

CAPE GIRARDEAU — From Hurricane Fiona to Typhoon Merbok, and wildfires across the West Coast, American Red Cross volunteers from across the Missouri and Arkansas Region continue to answer the call. Dedicated American Red Cross workers have been providing critical aid to wildfire evacuees and are now assisting those in Puerto Rico and Alaska.
ARKANSAS STATE
September 24 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve lost at Park Hills Central 45-3. The Dragons host Potosi Friday at 7 p.m. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle defeated visiting St. Vincent 67-7. The Warriors host Park Hills Central Friday at 7. The Indians host Potosi Saturday at 11 a.m. PERRYVLLE – Perryville...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
MDC completes invasive carp removal project on lower Grand River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A successful invasive carp removal project on the lower Grand River by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provides hope for future similar projects. MDC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) used nets and electrofishing Sept. 12-16 to remove almost 25,000 pounds of non-native carp from the lower eight miles of the river. The project improved the river habitat for native fish and provided information for how commercial operations might be used in the future to reduce invasive carp. A commercial fishing business will market the fish caught during this operation.
MISSOURI STATE
IDOT reports lane closures on IL 154 in Randolph County

RED BUD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that both lanes of IL 154 from B&E Industrial Drive in Red Bud to North 1st Street in Baldwin will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
RED BUD, IL
A Half-Time Report

This week, I was back at the State Capitol with my colleagues for an extra legislative session called by the governor. I’d like to be able to tell you we’re nearing the end of this session, but it’s hard to say. We could have a lot of work yet ahead of us. It all depends on what the House of Representatives does.
MISSOURI STATE
Perryville Police say active shooter report was false

PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department reports a rather unusual situation Friday morning. This notice was posted to social media: “This morning at approximately 11:04 am the Perryville Police Department received a second-hand report of a possible active shooter on the cell tower near Kiefner St. “Officers responded...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Police officers chase down and arrest alleged wine shoplifter

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 21-year-old John Hiram Thompson III of Perryville was charged with stealing, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say a patrol car was passing Mary Jane Burgers and Brew, 102 N. Jackson...
PERRYVILLE, MO

