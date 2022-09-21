(H2O Innovation/Globe Newswire) H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has recently been awarded 10 new water treatment projects. These new contracts, with a total value of $12.0 M, bring the WTS backlog to $46.0 M. The new projects are coming from four municipal customers and six industrials. This combination, which weighed more towards industrial projects, is in line with the Corporation’s Three-Year Strategic Plan.

