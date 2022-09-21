ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ClearFlame Engine Technologies Hits Multiple Manufacturing, Customer Pilot, and Fueling Milestones, Highlighting Ability to Leverage Existing Infrastructure and Quickly Apply Green Solutions to Heavy-Polluting Diesel Engines, at Scale

advancedbiofuelsusa.info
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?

Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional heating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
RideApart

Battery Producer Says It's Made The Most Energy-Dense Li-Ion Battery Yet

As electric vehicles become more integral in various regions, related technologies also continue to advance. Batteries, in particular, are a constant source of concern. In 2022, range anxiety is still a real thing—although it has definitely been improving, particularly on the car and truck side of the equation. Lithium-ion...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Cummins recalls faulty engine control modules from 28 manufacturers

Cummins Inc. is recalling 12,196 engines across its product line because a faulty engine control module (ECM) can lead to stalling and increase the risk of a crash. Paccar Inc. is the latest to report the issue, recalling 1,601 model year 2023 vehicles across 21 Kenworth and Peterbilt product lines.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Industry
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
torquenews.com

Ford Breaks Ground On BlueOval City Battery Plant

Ford is taking a bold step into its future by breaking ground for its BlueOval City battery plant in Tennessee. As recently as five years ago, many skeptics listened to the plans from automakers across-the-board and expressed their doubts. The doubts were that the industry would switch quickly from traditional powerplants – internal combustion engines (ICE) – to electrics.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol Fuel#Diesel Engine#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fueling Milestones#E98#Cie Lrb Central Indiana#Countrymark
Autoweek.com

Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car

The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

H2O Innovation Awarded $12.0 M of New Water Treatment Projects

(H2O Innovation/Globe Newswire) H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has recently been awarded 10 new water treatment projects. These new contracts, with a total value of $12.0 M, bring the WTS backlog to $46.0 M. The new projects are coming from four municipal customers and six industrials. This combination, which weighed more towards industrial projects, is in line with the Corporation’s Three-Year Strategic Plan.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM

After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM. Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., Investigating New Commercial and Government Markets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Air-Independent Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Systems

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today revealed that it is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005355/en/ Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theevreport.com

AAM Recognized with Three PACE Awards for Innovative EV Technology

DETROIT – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), was honored with three Automotive News PACE awards, the automotive industry’s most prestigious award regarding innovation. AAM was named a winner of a PACE Award, a PACE Innovation Partnership Award and a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch all for the company’s electric drive innovations.
CARS
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy