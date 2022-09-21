Check out this beautifully updated, fully furnished turnkey, 1 bedroom condo in the well sought after Weston Point Condominiums with a view you have to see to believe! This newly renovated (2018) 550 square feet unit makes for the perfect weekend getaway or a permanent residence located on the corner unit, ground level. This corner unit has a sidewalk off the deck to the community pool with the lake just 6 feet from the deck! The condo is furnished with two new TV’s as well as a brand new king sized Casper mattress. Weston Point Condominium’s is located down KK in Osage Beach by land, and on the 23 mile marker by water. This unit is close to excellent dining, shopping, and entertainment. Lake living is very affordable and this unit also allows for excellent rental income with keyless touch locks on the main entrance and the storage closet! Are you ready to relax and enjoy a condo that is move in ready as the location is second to none? Come and start making your memories at the lake!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO