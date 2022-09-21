Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
KYTV
Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a popular hiking spot at Lake of the Ozarks. However, Missouri State Park officials are asking for input on the future of the state park. The park is known for its beautiful views, attractions, and history. Some visitors do have...
feastmagazine.com
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
lakeexpo.com
6620 Weston Point Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Check out this beautifully updated, fully furnished turnkey, 1 bedroom condo in the well sought after Weston Point Condominiums with a view you have to see to believe! This newly renovated (2018) 550 square feet unit makes for the perfect weekend getaway or a permanent residence located on the corner unit, ground level. This corner unit has a sidewalk off the deck to the community pool with the lake just 6 feet from the deck! The condo is furnished with two new TV’s as well as a brand new king sized Casper mattress. Weston Point Condominium’s is located down KK in Osage Beach by land, and on the 23 mile marker by water. This unit is close to excellent dining, shopping, and entertainment. Lake living is very affordable and this unit also allows for excellent rental income with keyless touch locks on the main entrance and the storage closet! Are you ready to relax and enjoy a condo that is move in ready as the location is second to none? Come and start making your memories at the lake!
suntimesnews.com
Mo Department of Natural Resources celebrates Clean Energy Week Sept. 26-30
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Michael Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson notes the clean energy industry’s growth and its employment of over 51,000 Missourians. Join our annual week-long celebration of clean energy...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores
In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
kmmo.com
NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
suntimesnews.com
Missouri to receive $34.8 Million in grants to combat opioids
WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help communities throughout Missouri combat the opioid epidemic.
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
