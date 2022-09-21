Read full article on original website
ECCSS, Chamber host Business After Hours, Open House
Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) and Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce hosted Business After Hours (BAH) and an ECCSS Board of Education (BOE) Open House on Thursday, September 22. …During the event, two special individuals were recognized: Vernella McCoy Welch and … Lewis Henson Griner…. To read the full...
Former CHS building; portion under renovation, another targeted for demo
The cafeteria portion of the building that housed the former Claxton High School is currently undergoing renovation while another section will soon be demolished. …In this project, the area of the old CHS building that housed the cafeteria is being converted into a three-bay bus shop…. For more of this...
Ronnie H. Durrence
Ronnie H. Durrence, 70, passed away September 23. He was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church and retired from WM Sheppard Lumber Company. Ronnie lived most of his life in Evans County and never met a stranger. He enjoyed art, drawing and painting, and he was especially proud of two he had drawn of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. He also loved going to auctions and yard sales searching for vintage items and antiques.
