Ronnie H. Durrence, 70, passed away September 23. He was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church and retired from WM Sheppard Lumber Company. Ronnie lived most of his life in Evans County and never met a stranger. He enjoyed art, drawing and painting, and he was especially proud of two he had drawn of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. He also loved going to auctions and yard sales searching for vintage items and antiques.

EVANS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO