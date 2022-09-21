Read full article on original website
Macon Speedway standings through Sept. 23
4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 812; -110 1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 474; - Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Blank check: Catlin Salt Fork writes off Georgetown-Ridge Farm with nothing but zeroes 47-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Catlin Salt Fork followed in snuffing Georgetown-Ridge Farm's offense 47-0 on September 23 in Illinois football. Recently on September 10 , Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Seneca in a football game . For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Funerals pending for Sept. 24
ANDERSON, Priscilla, 68, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. BURNS, Donald, 66, Danvers, died Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. FOEHRER, Jerry L., 64, Dewitt, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. MORINO, Annette, 99, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022). Moran...
Paxton-Buckley-Loda routs Rantoul Township 65-6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rantoul Township 65-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 23. Recently on September 9 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a football game . For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Staunton deals goose eggs to Virden North Mac in fine defensive showing 1-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Staunton bottled Virden North Mac 1-0 on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Putting it all together: Maroa-Forsyth overwhelms Pittsfield 42-12
Maroa-Forsyth didn't tinker with Pittsfield, scoring a 42-12 result in the win column in Illinois high school football on September 23. Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter. The Trojans registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Saukees. Offense was nothing but a rumor...
Beginning was the end: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opens an early gap to jar Kansas Tri-County Coop 42-6
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond zipped to a quick start to key a 42-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop on September 23 in Illinois football action. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond jumped in front of Kansas Tri-County Coop 28-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 intermission margin...
Vandalia unloads on Gillespie 48-6
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Vandalia turned out the lights on Gillespie 48-6 at Gillespie High on September 23 in Illinois football action. In recent action on September 9, Gillespie faced off against Pana and Vandalia took on Virden North Mac on September 9 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Macon County Sheriff targets Scott's Law violators
DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root warns drivers his deputies will be out in force in October looking for violators of “Scott’s Law”, the legal requirement for passing drivers to pull over, slow down or stop to give safe clearance to stopped emergency vehicles. Root,...
Why are some Democrats missing from Macon County ballot?
DECATUR — In late July, the Macon County Democratic Party touted what it called a "historic" slate of all-female candidates for the countywide offices of clerk, sheriff and treasurer. The party nominated the candidates — Kathryn McAlpine, Shannon Gutierrez Seal and Melverta Wilkins, respectively — who then filed petitions...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Decatur ambush stabber gets 10-year sentence
DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon, the Decatur man who ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was driving and repeatedly wounded her in a frenzied knife attack, was sent to prison for 10 years on Wednesday. Nixon, 55, had been due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on a...
Mount Zion man denies terrorizing his family
MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man is accused of hurling a brick through the window of a bedroom where his mother’s 2-month-old baby was sleeping, and using a campaign of threats and criminal damage to terrorize his family. Chauncey A. Wulf, 22, appeared Wednesday in Macon County...
Shelbyville man charged with seven felonies following Sunday home invasion
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing seven felony charges after a home invasion on Sunday, officials said. Keegan Betts, 26, of Shelbyville, was charged Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of home invasion; four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; one count of defacing identification marks on a firearm; and one count of unlawful drug possession.
Second suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A second arrest has been made in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Kyle Escoe was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police. He remains in their custody on $2 million bond.
UPDATE: Two Central A&M students injured in crash, one requiring surgery
MOWEAQUA — Two Central A&M High School student were injured, with one requiring surgery, following a car crash Thursday. Principal Charles Brown posted on the school's Facebook page that neither student has life-threatening injuries. One is expected to go home Thursday evening; the other will undergo surgery for a broken leg.
Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton
Etherton talks about his team's victory over Lincoln in Week 5. Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here. Check out records in all the area conferences.
