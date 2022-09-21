Read full article on original website
Avoid These 3 Cyclical Stocks amid Rising Interest Rates
Rising U.S. interest rates could dent cyclical stocks, and Ford, Tesla, and Embraer are in the firing line amid concerning key metrics. Ideally, an investment portfolio should pivot during changing monetary circumstances and underweight cyclical exposure as contractionary monetary policies are deployed. The reason for this is bound to receding spending power and the basic “need versus want” theory. Therefore, I identified the following three cyclical stocks that I’m bearish on during 2022’s rising interest rate environment: Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Is General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Worth Buying after Strong Q1-2023 Results?
Due to General Mills’ strong brand power and inelastic product line, it has been able to perform well despite high inflation. However, this comes at a cost, as GIS stock appears to be trading above its intrinsic value. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported strong Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings on September...
Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) Tanks After Public Offering of $3.1 Million
Shares of Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) tanked in pre-market trading on Friday after the portfolio company of beverage brands announced a public offering of 2 million shares worth $1.55 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support...
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Plans to Invest $1 Billion to Improve Cloud Business
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ticked lower in pre-market trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a strategic roadmap. The company stated that its cloud business intends to invest $1 billion to boost its global partner ecosystem and improve its customer service which would provide “comprehensive support throughout a customer’s digitalization journey.”.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): What’s Attractive About This Oil Pipeline Stock?
Enbridge remains a top dividend pick for investors and is also less exposed to the volatility in the underlying oil and gas prices. The most attractive aspect of the global pipeline stock, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is its strong dividend yield of 6.68%. In fact, ENB has been paying dividends for over a decade and has always maintained a high dividend yield of 5% or higher, on an average basis.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock: Here’s What a Hike in Shipping Rates Indicates
FedEx announced an increase in shipping rates by 6.9% on most of its services. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of a slowdown in business volumes. Global transportation and shipping company FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has decided to increase its shipping rates by 6.9% on an average basis for a majority of its services, in lieu of rising costs and inflation. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of the company’s steps to safeguard compressed margins amidst rising inflation and a slowdown in business volumes.
CVS Group posted higher profits as Britons adopted more animals
Leading veterinary services company CVS Group reported a strong set of annual results for 2022, as Britain remains in love with pets. Veterinary services company CVS Group’s (GB:CVSG) profits jumped by 33% to £25.7 million in 2022 – driven in part by a pandemic-driven trend for people having more pets.
PETS・
Investors take flight from Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) shares
Investors took flight from Webjet and Flight Centre Travel shares, as worries over a recession cause concern over consumer discretionary spending. Investors took flight from a number of travel shares following the Australian market holiday break, as recession fears loom. Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre Travel (ASX:FLT) shares were both down around 4% in afternoon trading. Webjet shares plunged to a day low of AU$5.04 and Flight Centre Travel shares hit a day low of AU$15.26.
WM, RSG: Think Twice Before Buying These Stocks. Here’s Why
Waste Management and Republic Services feature several attractive characteristics. Consequently, they are likely to keep producing excellent results even during a harsh macroeconomic environment. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, current investors may be subject to limited upside potential, moving forward. The collection and processing of trash can be...
Three analysts from London – and their most successful stock ratings
Here are three UK-based stocks recommended by analysts. Analyst ratings on stocks can be a big help for investors – and if the analyst has a 100% success rate on the stock, then that’s an even better sign – here’s three companies successfully tipped by top analysts.
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 23: What You Need to Know
The ASX has closed the week lower, as rising interest rates overseas this week, and forecasted local hikes next month, increase fears of a potential recession. The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply lower, dropping 125.50 points or 1.87% to 6,574.70, setting a two month low. The broader All Ordinaries dropped 132.70 points...
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback
Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why
TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
What’s in Store for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) as Jana Discloses Stake?
Jana Partners disclosed a stake in FRPT stock. Jana’s stake implies that Freshpet could soon be an acquisition target. Shares of the pet food maker Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) spiked after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.6% stake in the company. Jana has a reputation for investing in undervalued stocks, bumping up the share price with its turnaround strategies, and later putting up the company for sale to bigger rivals. This indicates that FRPT could soon be an acquisition target.
PETS・
2 Oil Stocks to Buy in a Wild Energy Market
Although the Federal Reserve’s pivot to an aggressively hawkish monetary policy bodes poorly for big oil stocks, the harsh reality is that both economic dynamics and geopolitical flashpoints make the hydrocarbon sector incredibly relevant. Viewing the framework of big oil stocks from hundreds of miles above, the surrounding circumstances...
Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Slides as Q2 Top-Line Drops
Data-driven solutions provider Calamp’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares are ticking lower in the pre-market session today after its second-quarter numbers. Revenue declined ~8% over the prior year to $72.8 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$3.5 million. Net loss per share at $0.02 too, beat expectations by $0.01. During...
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in Focus on 1-for-15 Reverse Split
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are in focus today as the stock’s 1-for-15 reverse split goes into effect today. This will reduce the company’s outstanding shares to about 1.5 million from the earlier 22.7 million figure. The move was undertaken to comply with the minimum $1 per share bid...
These Two Stocks could Outsmart Deflation
While the current narrative focuses on controlling inflation, the stubborn nature of persistently high consumer prices means that the Federal Reserve could overdo its countervailing hawkish monetary policy. If so, deflation could become the next concern, but buying these two stocks can help investors sleep at night. Although the present...
