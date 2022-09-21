Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ntdaily.com
24th annual Denton Blues Festival returns for another rockin’ year
The Denton Blues Festival filled the air of Quakertown Park with music and the smell of barbecue for three days last weekend. The festival kicked off with celebrity karaoke in the evening on Friday, Sept. 16. Live blues performances began Saturday afternoon and continued through Sunday evening. Attendees set up their lawn chairs and blankets in the shade of the park’s trees as the late summer sun glared down.
fwtx.com
7 Things to Do This Weekend in Fort Worth
Whether dusting off your lederhosen or prepping your Sunday best for a night at Cirque du Soleil there are enough weekend events to have you feeling FOMO no matter what you decide to do. 1. Oktoberfest at Trinity Park. Celebrate the annual fall German fest at Trinity Park, Sept. 22...
This Texas Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CW33 NewsFix
What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Dallas Observer
Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant
The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
RELATED PEOPLE
whsarrow.com
Hachie Goes Gold!
On September 17th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Waxahachie baseball team hosted a Biscuits & Bombs event to shed light on childhood cancer awareness. All profits raised were given to the communities and local families affected by cancer. This event was hosted at Richards Park. Guests were encouraged...
No Arrest Made in the Murder of Up and Coming Dallas Rapper
DALLAS – Dallas Rapper BFG Staap was killed in a shooting on Thursday night and there have been no arrests made at this time. According to multiple reports, on Sep. 22, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting near Malcom X Blvd. When they arrived, police discovered two shooting victims inside of a home on Casey St. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, was found dead on scene. The other victim, 22-year-old Antwon Dillard, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumb to his injuries. Dillard was an up-and-coming rapper in the South Dallas rapper…
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX
Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Roots Southern Table
Tiffany Derry is the James Beard-nominated chef responsible for Roots Southern Table, a Southern-inspired field-to-table. full-scale restaurant that wants to remind you of its homestyle roots. The menu boasts green tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, grits, gumbo and cornbread, but the crown jewel is the duck-fat-fried whole chicken that is brined and fried to a golden crust with a perfect level of crispness. It comes with biscuits and a bottle of hot sauce. Juicy, delicious, full of Southern love, this can feed two to four.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s First Gucci Store Is About to Open — Yes, Cowtown is Cool Enough For This High Fashion Temple
The newest Gucci boutique in Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork is set to open next Friday, September 30. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci began with premium leather goods. Now, the century-old Italian maker is an international symbol of luxury — and Fort Worth is finally getting in on it. It is getting the seventh Gucci store in the state of Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mckinneyonline.com
Check out this cute McKinney home for sale for around $500k
A cute home located in Downtown McKinney is on the market for $515,900. According to the listing, the historic home was built for Carolyn Dowell in 1890. The home, located on almost a half acre lot features 10-foot ceilings, natural light and has three bedrooms, a flex space, hardwood floors and exposed shiplap walls.
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Comments / 0