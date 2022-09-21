ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Football: Waters, East Nashville run over Indy to spoil homecoming

THOMPSON'S STATION – Someone forgot to tell East Nashville High School running back Tre’Quan Waters that Friday night was set aside for homecoming festivities and honoring the 2015 State Championship team at Independence. The senior pounded out 248 yards and three touchdowns on a bruising 38 carries as...
Hard Bargain Association hosts 17th Annual Celebration Dinner

The Hard Bargain Association (HBA) hosted its 17th annual Celebration Dinner Thursday night at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. The Don Adams band entertained guests throughout the night, and Menu Maker Catering & Events provided food. Volunteers from Renaissance High School, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin High School helped serve the food. There was also a silent auction.
Bridges celebrates the ’80s with dinner, gambling, music and dancing

Bridges Domestic Violence Center will host its annual Jokers & Jackpots Gala Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, Cool Springs in Franklin. This year’s theme is the 1980s, and wearing attire from that decade is encouraged. Guests will have the opportunity to play a variety...
Williamson County CASA’s annual playhouse raffle now underway

Tickets for the Williamson County Twice Daily Playhouse Raffle are now on sale, with proceeds going toward Williamson County CASA in its mission to help provide children with a safe and permanent home. This year’s playhouse is being built by Nabholz Construction with additional assistance from RSS Roofing, Charlie Irwin...
