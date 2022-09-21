Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Football: Brentwood defense forces 5 turnovers; Claxton, Grant lead Fairview to region win
The Brentwood High School football team scored three defensive touchdowns and used three more from running back Homzi Nassar to cruise to a 42-7 non-region win at Hillsboro Thursday night. Brentwood forced five turnovers. Nassar collected 74 yards on 12 carries and scored on 11, 10 and eight yards. He...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Waters, East Nashville run over Indy to spoil homecoming
THOMPSON'S STATION – Someone forgot to tell East Nashville High School running back Tre’Quan Waters that Friday night was set aside for homecoming festivities and honoring the 2015 State Championship team at Independence. The senior pounded out 248 yards and three touchdowns on a bruising 38 carries as...
williamsonherald.com
Hard Bargain Association hosts 17th Annual Celebration Dinner
The Hard Bargain Association (HBA) hosted its 17th annual Celebration Dinner Thursday night at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. The Don Adams band entertained guests throughout the night, and Menu Maker Catering & Events provided food. Volunteers from Renaissance High School, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin High School helped serve the food. There was also a silent auction.
williamsonherald.com
Bridges celebrates the ’80s with dinner, gambling, music and dancing
Bridges Domestic Violence Center will host its annual Jokers & Jackpots Gala Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, Cool Springs in Franklin. This year’s theme is the 1980s, and wearing attire from that decade is encouraged. Guests will have the opportunity to play a variety...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County CASA’s annual playhouse raffle now underway
Tickets for the Williamson County Twice Daily Playhouse Raffle are now on sale, with proceeds going toward Williamson County CASA in its mission to help provide children with a safe and permanent home. This year’s playhouse is being built by Nabholz Construction with additional assistance from RSS Roofing, Charlie Irwin...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County Animal Center celebrates with an Evening with Friends
Animal lovers showed up in packs last Thursday for an Evening with Friends of the Williamson County Animal Center’s annual fundraiser. The event shines a spotlight on the more than 4,000 shelter animals that the center serves each year. Ondrea Johnson, executive director of WCAC, said the event was...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Transit offers $1 rides from Liberty Elementary for Pilgrimage Festival
Franklin Transit will offer $1 rides on shuttles running to and from Liberty Elementary School to The Factory at Franklin for those attending the Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival Saturday and Sunday. The operating hours for the shuttle will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10...
williamsonherald.com
Area seamstress finds just the right pattern for helping others create special handbags
An aptitude for sewing and crafting has landed a Williamson County resident a new career and passion. Kathy Caudill designs sewing patterns that are easy to use as she provides written instructions, a cutting chart and everything the sewing enthusiast needs to create her convertible handbags. Caudill’s company is called...
