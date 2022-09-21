ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.

Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Jesup teacher honored for decades of service

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
JESUP, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 6 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week with Calvary Day topping Savannah Christian 34-28. Both teams entered undefeated but Calvary Day was the only one leaving with a perfect 4-0 record. Savannah Christian dropped to 4-1 on the year. These two squads made their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

New Hope in Christ dedicates new mobile church to Gil Riggs

In what was a chance meeting with Todd Belcher over six years ago led Kathy Riggs to partner with New Hope in Christ and help launch a mobile church ministry in Statesboro. As a favor for a friend to take pictures at an event six years ago, Kathy had the opportunity to meet Todd Belcher and hear his powerful testimony. She was so moved by his story that she knew she wanted everyone to hear his testimony.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. ready for its close-up

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Log Tobacco Barn, Long County

This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
LONG COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
HINESVILLE, GA

