William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.
Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
WJCL
Effingham County to honor longtime football coach Bob Griffith
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — The home of Effingham County football will soon be named in honor of longtime coach Bob Griffith. The Effingham County Board of Education has approved to name the football stadium in Griffith's honor. A ceremony to celebrate Rebel Field at Bob Griffith Stadium will be held...
wtoc.com
Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 6 highlights, scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week with Calvary Day topping Savannah Christian 34-28. Both teams entered undefeated but Calvary Day was the only one leaving with a perfect 4-0 record. Savannah Christian dropped to 4-1 on the year. These two squads made their […]
New Hope in Christ dedicates new mobile church to Gil Riggs
In what was a chance meeting with Todd Belcher over six years ago led Kathy Riggs to partner with New Hope in Christ and help launch a mobile church ministry in Statesboro. As a favor for a friend to take pictures at an event six years ago, Kathy had the opportunity to meet Todd Belcher and hear his powerful testimony. She was so moved by his story that she knew she wanted everyone to hear his testimony.
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. ready for its close-up
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
Savannah Tribune
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian has developed and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before hitting Florida. Latest models show the system making landfall next week, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
