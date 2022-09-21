ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 6 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week with Calvary Day topping Savannah Christian 34-28. Both teams entered undefeated but Calvary Day was the only one leaving with a perfect 4-0 record. Savannah Christian dropped to 4-1 on the year. These two squads made their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.

Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Jesup teacher honored for decades of service

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
JESUP, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. ready for its close-up

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

New Hope in Christ dedicates new mobile church to Gil Riggs

In what was a chance meeting with Todd Belcher over six years ago led Kathy Riggs to partner with New Hope in Christ and help launch a mobile church ministry in Statesboro. As a favor for a friend to take pictures at an event six years ago, Kathy had the opportunity to meet Todd Belcher and hear his powerful testimony. She was so moved by his story that she knew she wanted everyone to hear his testimony.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
wtoc.com

Savannah police holding press conference for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson. Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville. Police say he...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Four displaced following carriage house fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire extinguished a carriage house fire and rescued 3 dogs in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure. Fire officials say power had to be cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and main house. No one was physically hurt, but four people are now displaced....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
RICHMOND HILL, GA

