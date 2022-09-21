A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...

