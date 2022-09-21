Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Man, 51, charged with rape and murder after woman, 26, found dead at flat
A MAN has been charged with rape and murder after a young woman was found dead. Cops discovered the body of Lizzy McCann, 26, at a home in Ashton Under Lyne, Gtr Manchester on Thursday. Now Simon Goold, 51, has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration. Detective...
Wife of Renee MacRae accused told police: ‘I never stabbed her’, court told
The wife of a man accused of murdering his three-year-old-son and the boy’s mother asked police why she was being questioned, as she “never stabbed her or whatever happened to her”, a court has heard.However, Rosemary MacDowell, 80, insisted her remark was made on the “spur of the moment” and that there was “nothing meant by it”.The witness was giving evidence in the case against her husband, William MacDowell, 80, of Penrith, Cumbria, who is accused of murdering his son, three-year-old Andrew MacRae, and the child’s 36-year-old mother, Renee MacRae, in November 1976.Mrs MacDowell gave evidence at the High Court in...
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house
A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man admits stabbing four members of same family to death but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death – but denied it was murder.Joshua Jacques pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, their daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.The 28-year-old attacked three generations at Ms Hill’s terraced home in Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.Police had been called to a disturbance at the property in Delaford Road in the early hours of the morning and forced entry.They found Mr Burke’s body at the foot of the stairs and those of the three...
thesource.com
Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
Shocking moment woman throws punches at opponent in brutal fight at Notting Hill Carnival
THIS is the shocking moment a topless woman threw punches when a fight broke out at Notting Hill Carnival. It's thought the brawl broke out at 8pm on Sunday in Latimer, Ladbrooke Grove in West London. Footage shared on social media shows two women, one wearing a black tank top...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'
Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
Comments / 0