Public Safety

The Independent

Wife of Renee MacRae accused told police: ‘I never stabbed her’, court told

The wife of a man accused of murdering his three-year-old-son and the boy’s mother asked police why she was being questioned, as she “never stabbed her or whatever happened to her”, a court has heard.However, Rosemary MacDowell, 80, insisted her remark was made on the “spur of the moment” and that there was “nothing meant by it”.The witness was giving evidence in the case against her husband, William MacDowell, 80, of Penrith, Cumbria, who is accused of murdering his son, three-year-old Andrew MacRae, and the child’s 36-year-old mother, Renee MacRae, in November 1976.Mrs MacDowell gave evidence at the High Court in...
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
Gordon Macrae
Man admits stabbing four members of same family to death but denies murder

A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death – but denied it was murder.Joshua Jacques pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, their daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.The 28-year-old attacked three generations at Ms Hill’s terraced home in Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.Police had been called to a disturbance at the property in Delaford Road in the early hours of the morning and forced entry.They found Mr Burke’s body at the foot of the stairs and those of the three...
thesource.com

Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher

Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Daily Mail

Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'

Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Fox News

Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'

An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
DAYTON, OH

