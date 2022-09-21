Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022
The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
zip06.com
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia
Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street
ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
NewsTimes
Hogan's Cider Mill in Burlington is becoming a social media sensation, with drinks like the 'Drunken Donut'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "I drove 3 hours for this apple cider and I'd do it again," read the caption on a TikTok by user @chantillysongs, showing a compilation of scenes from a sunny day at Hogan's Cider Mill. The short video from...
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Durham Fair, Latino Fest & 42nd Street
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!. All weekend, enjoy the 102nd Durham Agricultural Fair with early-bird discounts, rides, food, and a Monster Truck rally!. All weekend, enjoy Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement Park with live music along with German food and beer. The park’s...
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
tmpresale.com
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven Nov 10th, 2022 – presale password
TMPresale.com has just listed the newest Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night presale password!!. During the Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to buy tickets before the public 🙂. You may never have another opportunity to attend The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night’s show in New...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Fall Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!. Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.
NewsTimes
Bethel animal rescue will hold adoption event Saturday
BETHEL — Happily Furever After Rescue will hold a family- and pet-friendly adoption event Saturday at Bennett Memorial Park. In addition to adoptable dogs, the Bethel-based nonprofit’s Bark in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature more than 20 vendors, live music, food trucks, crafts and lawn games, a raffle and a dog agility course.
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Camille
*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Electronic Musicians Stretch Out The Night
The images up on the screen at Gather on State Street on Thursday night were from the Canadian mockumentary comedy series Trailer Park Boys, but they were altered, made psychedelic. The ambient music behind it felt sad and urgent. It was a quick reminder to the people filing into the space just how much a few images and the right music can alter the vibe of a room — fitting, as Gather was performing yet another transformation, from coffee shop to after-hours lounge.
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
heystamford.com
Mangia! That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns for 2022! Here’s What You Need to Know
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest is back for Columbus Day Weekend. That’s Amore Italian Fest will take place in a new home this year, Mill River Park on...
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
