Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
NFL Upright Turns Field Goal Drama Into ‘Doink’ in Arkansas Loss
At JerryWorld, the Razorbacks saw a fourth-quarter field goal attempt bounce off the top of the upright. But what would’ve happened if they were playing in a college stadium?
Tavyion Robinson, Barion Brown Reaping Benefits of Speed, Explosiveness
Kentucky's 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois was made possible thanks to the elite combination of speed and athleticism that both wide receivers Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown possess. The duo managed these numbers against the Huskies defense on Saturday night: Robinson: 7 ...
NC State at Clemson is choice for ESPN College GameDay
NC State football: welcome to the national spotlight. When the polls are updated Sunday afternoon, odds are good that the Wolfpack will be ranked in the top 10. And next Saturday, when ESPN College GameDay hits the road for the premier national pregame show, the destination will involve the Wolfpack.
