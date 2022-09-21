Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun during traffic stop

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A felon who was driving a stolen car had a loaded gun and cocaine on him when he was pulled over, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies located a stolen vehicle last Friday, Sept. 16, in a parking lot on West Plaza Drive near Interstate-77 in Mooresville.

Brodrick Speas, 31, of Winston-Salem was the driver. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills, and Speas was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and drug-related charges.

Speas has a criminal history that includes driving-related charges, gun charges, drug-related charges, theft and larceny charges, and trespassing.

He is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.