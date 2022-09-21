ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun during traffic stop

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A felon who was driving a stolen car had a loaded gun and cocaine on him when he was pulled over, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies located a stolen vehicle last Friday, Sept. 16, in a parking lot on West Plaza Drive near Interstate-77 in Mooresville.

Brodrick Speas, 31, of Winston-Salem was the driver. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills, and Speas was arrested.

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

He faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and drug-related charges.

Speas has a criminal history that includes driving-related charges, gun charges, drug-related charges, theft and larceny charges, and trespassing.

He is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

Comments / 7

Don Ames
3d ago

He will be back on the streets. The court system has sympathy to misguided oppressed people. They call it catch and release and it works. Look at how many times he's been caught.

Reply(1)
2
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust

MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC
