SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team kicks off fall action this weekend as they play at home in the Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals. The Fighting Irish will line up against players from Alabama, Columbia and Michigan throughout the weekend. The event will feature head to head matches between players from all the team in a format that simulates a dual match but no team score is kept. Play each round will start with 4 doubles sets followed by 8 singles matches. All matches will be played outside at Notre Dame and is free for fans to attend.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO