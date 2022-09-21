Read full article on original website
Match 7 Preview: UNC
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Chicago State in a midweek matchup, the Irish are back in action at Alumni Stadium in an ACC showdown with North Carolina. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 24. The match will be streamed on ACCNX via WatchESPN.
Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team kicks off fall action this weekend as they play at home in the Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals. The Fighting Irish will line up against players from Alabama, Columbia and Michigan throughout the weekend. The event will feature head to head matches between players from all the team in a format that simulates a dual match but no team score is kept. Play each round will start with 4 doubles sets followed by 8 singles matches. All matches will be played outside at Notre Dame and is free for fans to attend.
Irish Fall to Florida State in ACC Opener
Tallahassee, Fla. – The Fighting Irish fell to Florida State in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) in their first ACC matchup of the year on Friday, Sept. 23. Notre Dame dropped to 5-6 on the season and 0-1 in the conference as they head to Miami on Sunday to face the hurricanes.
Notre Dame Mourns the Loss of Track and Field Assistant Coach Adam Beltran
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame track and field assistant coach of 15 years, Adam Beltran, passed away Wednesday, September 21, after a battle with cancer. He was 46. “It was my pleasure to work with Adam over the last 8 years,” Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director...
