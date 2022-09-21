Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Delve into adventure in Shovel Knight Dig on Apple Arcade
Fans of classic arcade games should enjoy Shovel Knight Dig, a retro adventure game that launched Friday. Players guide a hero down deep into the earth to fight monsters and win treasure with the aid of his trusty Shovel Blade. The latest offering from Yacht Club Games debuted Friday on...
Cult of Mac
Get 25% off rugged new Nomad Ultra Orange iPhone 14 cases and Apple Watch Ultra band
If you’ve got a new iPhone 14 or an Apple Watch Ultra, it’s time to get tough about protecting them. Good thing Nomad rolled out its special-edition Ultra Orange iPhone 14 case and Apple Watch Ultra band just for the occasion, now available for preorder at a discount.
Cult of Mac
Extend your MacBook’s screen with over half off this portable 4K touchscreen
Your MacBook makes for a great, portable work machine, but all laptops come with inherent downsides. For one, their screens are nowhere near as wide as a desktop display. A portable monitor could fix that, and this 4K touchscreen extension by Desklab might fit the bill for you. It’s on...
Cult of Mac
Courant Mag:2 is the most elegant iPhone stand yet
The new Courant Mag:2 stands out from the crowd of iPhone charging stands with an elegant, sweeping design. Place the handset on the elevated charging disk and it is ready for video calls while the battery is being replenished. And a separate charging mat powers up an AirPods charging case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Pro now available on Apple’s refurbished store with big discounts
Announced in June 2022, Apple has started selling refurbished M2 MacBook Pro in the U.S. and Canada through its online store. You can save up to $200 off the MSRP of the machine by buying the refurbished model directly from Apple. The M2 MacBook Pro looks the same as the...
Cult of Mac
New Victrola turntable streams vinyl to Sonos speakers
Vinyl is alive and well, and the Victrola Stream Carbon is a high-end turntable designed for homes with Sonos speakers. The record player wirelessly connects, and is controllable through the Sonos app. Carbon is the first in multiple new products coming in the Stream turntable line. Enjoy your record collection...
Cult of Mac
16-inch MacBook Pro is cheaper than ever after $400 discount
You can get Apple’s 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with a staggering $399.01 discount. The deal brings the price of the machine down to $2,099.99. This is among the lowest prices ever for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Note that the listing only shows a discount of $300, with the additional $99.01 off automatically applied at checkout.
Cult of Mac
Good news from SCDKey: $14 Windows 10 Pro and $24 Office Pro Plus lifetime licenses just arrived!
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The Autumn Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cult of Mac
AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on
AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 review roundup: Better in almost every way
Reviews of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) are rolling in. The overwhelming consensus? The design is only slightly changed from the first-generation buds, but almost everything else is improved, with a few minor caveats. They’re better than the original where it counts...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro review: Dynamic Island and massive camera sensor offer something new
Out of the box, the new iPhone 14 Pro looks almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro, with its frosted glass back, shiny steel band and triple-lens rear camera. But switch it on, and you immediately see an obvious difference — the new Dynamic Island, a fun, interactive UI element that alone is almost worth the upgrade. But what cinches it is the new 48MP camera sensor, which takes absolutely fantastic pictures.
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale
The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale in over 30+ markets globally. Apple announced these products at its ‘Far out’ September 7 event. The Cupertino giant started accepting pre-orders for the AirPods Pro right after the event. The Apple Watch Ultra went up for pre-order alongside the new iPhones.
Cult of Mac
Grab a 3-in-1 cable to power your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone
Carrying a separate Apple Watch charger proves annoying when you travel. Save space in your bag or on your nightstand with this three-in-one Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone charging cable. It comes with two Lightning tips and one Apple Watch charging puck. Connect it to a power source, and it...
Comments / 0