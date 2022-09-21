ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Sept. 23 chart alert - No safe-haven bid amid markets turmoil

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. The keen global markets turmoil...
Bitcoin price climbs above $19,200 as risk takers buy the dip

Matters weren't much better in the traditional markets, which plunged into disarray following yesterday's comments from Fed Chair...
Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices

Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin, crypto tokens are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

(Kitco News) Jamie Dimon's opinion on cryptocurrencies is set in stone, with JPMorgan Chase CEO describing Bitcoin and other crypto tokens as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." "I'm a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like Bitcoin," Dimon said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. "They are decentralized Ponzi schemes, and the notion that it's good for anybody is unbelievable."
Coinbase enters the Netherlands while Binance establishes a global advisory board

Following the approval, Coinbase is cleared to offer retail and institutional crypto products to investors in the Netherlands,...
World Economic Forum launches a new Crypto Sustainability Coalition

The Switzerland-based non-government organization revealed the new coalition on Wednesday, outlining that it will include 30 partners within...
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
