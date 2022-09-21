ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Orlando City buys neighboring church

The small church that has sat in the shadow of Exploria Stadium is now owned by Orlando City Soccer Club. The purchase of the building for $3.45 million is the end of a yearslong holdout that included a short-lived eminent domain lawsuit the City brought against the church before the municipality decided to drop the suit.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.
THE VILLAGES, FL
tavares.org

Phantom Airborne Presents SOMMA & LRRP Reunion Water Jump

Tavares, Florida - Phantom Airborne Brigade will present the SOMMA and LRRP Reunion Jump on September 24, 2022 (10:00AM), at Wooton Park, featuring 125+ Paratrooper Veterans jumping into Lake Dora. Phantom Airborne Brigade is a 501(c)(3) veteran’s organization giving military trained Airborne qualified Veterans the opportunity to military static line...
TAVARES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL

