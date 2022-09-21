Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Lake County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast encourages residents to prepare for storm; coastal impacts may begin Tuesday
The city of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Orlando City buys neighboring church
The small church that has sat in the shadow of Exploria Stadium is now owned by Orlando City Soccer Club. The purchase of the building for $3.45 million is the end of a yearslong holdout that included a short-lived eminent domain lawsuit the City brought against the church before the municipality decided to drop the suit.
Bay News 9
No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
fox35orlando.com
West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
villages-news.com
Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners
I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.
How one Central Florida city is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is taking a new approach to reduce ongoing catalytic converter thefts. The city, like many places across the country, has seen a huge increase in converters stolen from vehicles this year. Catalytic converters are located along the exhaust system to turn toxic...
tavares.org
Phantom Airborne Presents SOMMA & LRRP Reunion Water Jump
Tavares, Florida - Phantom Airborne Brigade will present the SOMMA and LRRP Reunion Jump on September 24, 2022 (10:00AM), at Wooton Park, featuring 125+ Paratrooper Veterans jumping into Lake Dora. Phantom Airborne Brigade is a 501(c)(3) veteran’s organization giving military trained Airborne qualified Veterans the opportunity to military static line...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
fox35orlando.com
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
