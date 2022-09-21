Read full article on original website
Related
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
wfxl.com
Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy directed from two Georgia prisons
A prisoner at Calhoun State Prison who is involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network, directed by himself and another Augusta State prisoner, was sentenced to federal prison today for his crimes. 46-year-old Eric Gilbert, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Austin's Bday Bash Brought People From Many Different States
Austin Sosebee is a little boy with Autism and ADHD who just turned 9 and said that he just wanted "to have fun" for his birthday, so Moote, Kimmie, & Otis threw him a big bash. Austin has trouble making friends but is a good and happy kid. He deserves,...
wrganews.com
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd
As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores
During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
