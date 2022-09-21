New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Appeal raises $135,000 for a released Ukrainian POW to help with medical expenses after his brutal treatment by Russian captors
Mykhailo Dianov, a soldier with the Azov regiment, was one of the 215 POWs freed in a surprise prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia this week.
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
