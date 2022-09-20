Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cole Beasley fumbles, loses his helmet on 1st punt return with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Cole Beasley on Wednesday, and the veteran pass-catcher wasted little time making some memorable moments. Beasley’s first punt return rep was a wild one, as he fumbled the kick, scooped it back up, but then lost his...
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers ruled out receiver Sammy Watkins and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Christian Watson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s...
Bucs add Tom Brady to injury report for Sunday's game vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long list on this week’s injury report, and there was a notable new addition on Friday’s edition. Tom Brady was added to the list with an injury to one of the fingers on his right (throwing) hand, though he was officially designated as a full participant in Friday’s practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report for Week 3
Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith found themselves on the injury report for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe posted about the news. Godwin and Smith both suffered injuries in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin has been ruled out for Week 3, while Smith is listed as doubtful.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians to behave on sideline
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians received a written citation for bad behavior on the sideline with a
With Chris Godwin out, NFL insider says Tampa Bay Buccaneers will activate Cole Beasley for Week 3
After officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley could be thrust into action
