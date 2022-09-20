ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report for Week 3

Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith found themselves on the injury report for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe posted about the news. Godwin and Smith both suffered injuries in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin has been ruled out for Week 3, while Smith is listed as doubtful.
