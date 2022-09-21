Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Dentists' awareness and knowledge of evidence- based dentistry principles, methods and practices: a systematic review
Introduction As an attempt to provide supporting evidence for the formulation of future educational strategies on knowledge translation, this systematic review assessed and synthesised the available evidence related to the dentists' awareness, perceived and actual knowledge of evidence-based dentistry (EBD) principles, methods and practices. Methods Primary studies that considered dentists'...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Nature.com
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Correction: Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States
In the original article, some of the descriptive screen time measures in TableÂ 1 were underestimated and have been corrected. The data of the correlation table in Appendix B have also been updated to reflect these changes. The original article has been corrected. Division of Adolescent and Young Adult...
Nature.com
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Nature.com
Distinguishing two features of accountability for AI technologies
Policymakers and researchers consistently call for greater human accountability for AI technologies. We should be clear about two distinct features of accountability. Across the AI ethics and global policy landscape, there is consensus that there should be human accountability for AI technologies1. These machines are used for high-stakes decision-making in complex domains - for example, in healthcare, criminal justice and transport - where they can cause or occasion serious harm. Some use deep machine learning models, which can make their outputs difficult to understand or contest. At the same time, when the datasets on which these models are trained reflect bias against specific demographic groups, the bias becomes encoded and causes disparate impacts2,3,4. Meanwhile, an increasing number of machines that embody AI, and specifically machine learning, such as highly automated vehicles, can execute decision-making functions and take actions independently of direct, real-time human control, in unpredictable conditions that call for adaptive performance. This development can make human agency seem obscure. Considering these problems, a heterogeneous group of researchers and organizations have called for stronger, more explicit regulation and guidelines to ensure accountability for AI and autonomous systems1,5,6,7.
Nature.com
Is the response rate of oral appliance therapy for subjects with and without position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea different?
Objective To compare the effect of oral appliance (OA) treatment on non-position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (non-POSA) and position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (POSA). Methods The investigational sample was 205 patients with obstructive sleep apnoea at baseline and they were classified as non-POSA and POSA. Polygraphic registration was employed to compare the...
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Nature.com
European stakeholders support a new vision for dental education
'O-Health-Edu' has announced that eight European stakeholders have actively been consulted and co-signed a Charter to support a vision for oral health professionals' education. O-Health-Edu is an Erasmus+ funded project that brings together partner universities and the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE) with a wide variety of stakeholders....
Nature.com
Entrepreneurs are key assets to systemically address marine plastic pollution
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Entrepreneurs are important actors in effectively managing marine plastic pollution, but they face unique challenges in developing sustainable business models within an unsustainable system. However, marine plastic entrepreneurs can engage with these tensions to create far-reaching social change beyond their business models.
Nature.com
Geographic tongue - risk factors
Zhang C, Pan D, Li Y, Hu Y, Li T, Zhou Y. The risk factors associated with geographic tongue in a southwestern Chinese population. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol 2022; 134: 342-346. In the Chinese population, geographic tongue was more prevalent in patients with <30 years of...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Bayesian optimization with experimental failure for high-throughput materials growth
Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-022-00859-8, published online 23 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which description of URL for the hyperlink is incorrect. In the corrected version, "https://github.com/XXXX/" is replaced by "https://github.com/nttcslab/floor-padding-BO.". This has been corrected in the PDF...
Nature.com
Health digital twins as tools for precision medicine: Considerations for computation, implementation, and regulation
Health digital twins are defined as virtual representations ("digital twin") of patients ("physical twin") that are generated from multimodal patient data, population data, and real-time updates on patient and environmental variables. With appropriate use, HDTs can model random perturbations on the digital twin to gain insight into the expected behavior of the physical twin-offering groundbreaking applications in precision medicine, clinical trials, and public health. Main considerations for translating HDT research into clinical practice include computational requirements, clinical implementation, as well as data governance, and product oversight.
Nature.com
Children's hospices: an opportunity to put the mouth back in the body
Introduction The children and young people who utilise hospice services often have additional oral health care needs and may present with additional challenges in regard to mouth care. Hospice colleagues need support and would benefit from national direction in providing mouth care for this important group. Methods Questionnaires were provided...
Nature.com
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
