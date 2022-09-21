ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Weekend events planned as lower section of Scissortail Park opens

OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City officially opens Friday. The opening will double the size of one of Oklahoma City's most popular attractions. It also brings excitement and events planned this weekend. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the south...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crane fell into a building in downtown Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Main Street where a crane fell into a building in downtown Oklahoma City. Officials told KOCO 5 that one person is heading to the hospital but there are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25

We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
KOCO

Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

2022 Oklahoma Angels in Adoption Award recipient

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) yesterday congratulated Edmond resident Sarah Tippit for receiving the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s “Angels in Adoption” award. “Having experienced the joys of adoption within my own family, I am all the more excited to congratulate Sarah Tippit on being selected as a 2022 Angels in Adoption Honoree. “For four years now, Sarah has been a beacon…
OKLAHOMA STATE

