Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
State, nonprofits eye nutrition, environment
DES MOINES — When working with obese children, nutrition is the first place to start, according to Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill. Milani is working on her certification as an obesity medicine physician. She is experienced with patients dealing with negative...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files federal lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A new lawsuit with an unexpected plaintiff alleging Indiana's near-total abortion ban violates several provisions of the U.S. Constitution was filed this week at the federal court in Indianapolis. The Satanic Temple, a Salem, Massachusetts-based religious association that defends personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority, claims Senate Enrolled...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida
A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped-up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week. Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It’s completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California ballot measures: What you need to know
Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Portions of Florida under state of emergency as powerful tropical storm intensifies
(The Center Square) – Two dozen Florida counties are under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian moves through the Caribbean on a path toward the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring the state of emergency and also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration. Both are designed to help make available resources necessary for emergency protective measures. Members of the Florida National Guard are also on standby and may be called up to provide assistance.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted amid pandemic, first scores since 2019 show
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted due to pandemic-induced disruptions to schooling, and students who were already trailing far behind grade level experienced the most harm, somber Oregon Department of Education officials announced. The staggering blows to students’ academic skills, as measured by the first reliable statewide...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolinians invited to give feedback on school performance assessment
(The Center Square) — North Carolina will survey its citizens on how to best assess school performance. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is collaborating with EducationNC to get public input as its traditional A through F performance grading system is overhauled. DPI believes the current performance measurement doesn’t accurately reflect all aspects of school quality because it places too much weight on student achievement as determined by standardized testing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting
A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
Comments / 0