ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine

Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Sticks With Gas Powered Car

Ford, which wants to stamp itself as a world leader in EVs, says its fleet will be all electric by early next decade. It wants to bury Tesla in the process. Is it any wonder? Ford’s market cap is $59 billion. Tesla’s is $951 billion. Along with every other global manufacturer, Ford is desperate to […]
GAS PRICE
Autoblog

Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges

Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Ne Maverick#Good Luck#The Maverick#Vehicles#Tremor Appearance Package#Xl#Ford Authority
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPARTA, KY
24/7 Wall St.

Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation

Ford CEO Jim Farley cannot count. His company is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on Ford vehicles to show that they are Fords. It adds to the string of problems which include third quarter expenses that will be $1 billion above expectations, and the debacle of price increases […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA

As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
CARS
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Won't Ditch The Power Stroke Diesel

An all-new Ford F-150 was introduced for the 2021 model year, once again extending Ford's phenomenal reign in the pickup segment. It's now the turn of the larger and more capable Super Duty lineup - comprised of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 - to be replaced as well, and Ford is building up to its unveiling with a series of teasers.
CARS
Road & Track

Someone Please Buy This SRT-4-Swapped Consulier GTP

The Consulier GTP is one of the strangest sports cars to come out of the United States during the Radwood Era. First introduced by Warren Mosler in 1985, the wedge-shaped sports car featured plenty of amenities that wouldn’t be out of place today. You got an ultra-lightweight carbon-kevlar body, a heavily-turbocharged engine mounted in the middle, and a full-blown composite monocoque holding everything together. In fact, it was the first road-going vehicle to utilize a composite chassis and body. While only a small number of these machines were originally built down in Riviera Beach, Florida, a highly-modified example has just popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy