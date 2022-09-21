Read full article on original website
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Cruz Really Worth $4,000 More Than the 2022 Ford Maverick?
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. the 2022 Ford Maverick: is the Maverick really worth $4,000 more? The post Is the 2022 Hyundai Cruz Really Worth $4,000 More Than the 2022 Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Sticks With Gas Powered Car
Ford, which wants to stamp itself as a world leader in EVs, says its fleet will be all electric by early next decade. It wants to bury Tesla in the process. Is it any wonder? Ford’s market cap is $59 billion. Tesla’s is $951 billion. Along with every other global manufacturer, Ford is desperate to […]
Autoblog
Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges
Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?
Find out if you can ask a dealer to remove its branding from your vehicle when you purchase it. The post Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation
Ford CEO Jim Farley cannot count. His company is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on Ford vehicles to show that they are Fords. It adds to the string of problems which include third quarter expenses that will be $1 billion above expectations, and the debacle of price increases […]
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
7 Best Midsize SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
Shopping for a midsize SUV? You're in luck. Read more here to get the inside scoop on U.S. News' best midsize SUVs of 2022. The post 7 Best Midsize SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
Ford left with 40,000 unfinished vehicles over parts shortages – and the problem is getting worse
FORD has more than 40,000 unfinished cars sitting in assembly plants due to a chronic shortage of essential parts. The massive backlog for the third quarter is more than double the 18,000 unfinished cars reported at the end of the second quarter, bosses at the automaker shared at Monday’s investor meeting.
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
1 Compact SUV Always Costs Under $30,000
Find out which compact SUV provides the biggest bargain with every trim starting below $30,000. The post 1 Compact SUV Always Costs Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Won't Ditch The Power Stroke Diesel
An all-new Ford F-150 was introduced for the 2021 model year, once again extending Ford's phenomenal reign in the pickup segment. It's now the turn of the larger and more capable Super Duty lineup - comprised of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 - to be replaced as well, and Ford is building up to its unveiling with a series of teasers.
Road & Track
Someone Please Buy This SRT-4-Swapped Consulier GTP
The Consulier GTP is one of the strangest sports cars to come out of the United States during the Radwood Era. First introduced by Warren Mosler in 1985, the wedge-shaped sports car featured plenty of amenities that wouldn’t be out of place today. You got an ultra-lightweight carbon-kevlar body, a heavily-turbocharged engine mounted in the middle, and a full-blown composite monocoque holding everything together. In fact, it was the first road-going vehicle to utilize a composite chassis and body. While only a small number of these machines were originally built down in Riviera Beach, Florida, a highly-modified example has just popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
