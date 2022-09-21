Mayor Turner Announces 2022-2023 Mayor's Youth Council
September 21, 2022 -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is pleased to announce the members of the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC). Twenty-two Houston high school students took the MYC oath of office administered by Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Martin at an inauguration ceremony held September 20 at City Hall. In attendance were students’ family members, City officials, and staff.
Established in 1998, the MYC provides youth the opportunity to learn about city government, share issues of concern with city officials, and gain civic leadership skills through community service activities. The council is modeled after the elected City Council, with members representing 11 single-member districts and 5 at-large districts. The MYC is administered by the Office of Neighborhood Engagement, a division of the Department of Neighborhoods (DON).
“I am proud to welcome the new members of the Mayor’s Youth Council representing our city’s diverse communities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We look forward to hearing from them about matters of greatest concern to youth and to residents in their communities. We welcome their creative ideas as leaders of today for our tomorrow.”
“We are excited to welcome these young leaders as they step up to learn about city government and the importance of civic involvement and community service,” said TaKasha Francis, DON director. “Over their tenure, they will gain invaluable leadership skills while serving their communities through voter education outreach, projects addressing environmental justice and mental health, and participation in Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and Global Youth Service Day.”
The MYC members were selected from of pool of nearly 120 applicants comprised of students ages 14-18 who live and attend high schools in Houston. The members were chosen through a competitive application and interview process conducted by a selection committee. The MYC term of office runs from September 2022 to June 2023.
MAYOR'S YOUTH COUNCIL
2022-2023 Term
Administration
Chair
Alexavier Mendoza, Junior, iSchool Virtual Academy
Vice Chair
Folakemi Elekolusi, Senior, Harmony School of Innovation - Katy
Secretary
Jason Coreas, Senior, Avalos P-TECH High School
Historian
Grace Liu, Senior, Bellaire High School
Webmasters
Michael Hamad, Junior, Lamar High School
Taylor Zhang, Junior, The Village High School
Members
Kacidy Campbell, Senior, Spring Woods High School
Jonathan Mata, Senior, Avalos P-Tech School
Omar Reyes, Senior, Awty International School
Regan House, Senior, Carnegie Vanguard High School
Alexavier Mendoza, Junior, iSchool Virtual Academy
Mujeebat Gbolahan, Senior, Alief Early College High School
Jeremy Tu, Senior, Memorial Senior High School
Jason Coreas, Senior, Avalos P-Tech School
Anthony Gonzalez, Senior, The Kinkaid School
Folakemi Elekolusi, Senior, Harmony School of Innovation
Grace Liu, Senior, Bellaire High School
Sheralyn Cruz, Senior, Yes Prep Southwest
Bruce Hurley, Senior, The Kinkaid School
Advika Sadasivan, Junior, The Village School
Eddie Lopez, Senior, East Early College High School
Alex Levert, Senior, St. Agnes Academy
Hayden Mintzer, Senior, St. Agnes Academy
Michael Hamad, Junior, Lamar High School
Bianca Juarez, Junior, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Minasha Gunarathna, Junior, Clear Lake High School
Taylor Zhang, Junior, The Village High School
Joriaun Clemons, Junior, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
For more information about the MYC, visit www.houstontx.gov/myc/ or call 832-393-1061.
