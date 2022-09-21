ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Turner Announces 2022-2023 Mayor's Youth Council

By Press Releases
 4 days ago

September 21, 2022 -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is pleased to announce the members of the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC). Twenty-two Houston high school students took the MYC oath of office administered by Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Martin at an inauguration ceremony held September 20 at City Hall. In attendance were students’ family members, City officials, and staff.

Established in 1998, the MYC provides youth the opportunity to learn about city government, share issues of concern with city officials, and gain civic leadership skills through community service activities. The council is modeled after the elected City Council, with members representing 11 single-member districts and 5 at-large districts. The MYC is administered by the Office of Neighborhood Engagement, a division of the Department of Neighborhoods (DON).

“I am proud to welcome the new members of the Mayor’s Youth Council representing our city’s diverse communities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We look forward to hearing from them about matters of greatest concern to youth and to residents in their communities. We welcome their creative ideas as leaders of today for our tomorrow.”

“We are excited to welcome these young leaders as they step up to learn about city government and the importance of civic involvement and community service,” said TaKasha Francis, DON director. “Over their tenure, they will gain invaluable leadership skills while serving their communities through voter education outreach, projects addressing environmental justice and mental health, and participation in Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and Global Youth Service Day.”

The MYC members were selected from of pool of nearly 120 applicants comprised of students ages 14-18 who live and attend high schools in Houston. The members were chosen through a competitive application and interview process conducted by a selection committee. The MYC term of office runs from September 2022 to June 2023.

MAYOR'S YOUTH COUNCIL

2022-2023 Term

Administration

Chair

Alexavier Mendoza, Junior, iSchool Virtual Academy

Vice Chair

Folakemi Elekolusi, Senior, Harmony School of Innovation - Katy

Secretary

Jason Coreas, Senior, Avalos P-TECH High School

Historian

Grace Liu, Senior, Bellaire High School

Webmasters

Michael Hamad, Junior, Lamar High School

Taylor Zhang, Junior, The Village High School

Members

Kacidy Campbell, Senior, Spring Woods High School

Jonathan Mata, Senior, Avalos P-Tech School

Omar Reyes, Senior, Awty International School

Regan House, Senior, Carnegie Vanguard High School

Alexavier Mendoza, Junior, iSchool Virtual Academy

Mujeebat Gbolahan, Senior, Alief Early College High School

Jeremy Tu, Senior, Memorial Senior High School

Jason Coreas, Senior, Avalos P-Tech School

Anthony Gonzalez, Senior, The Kinkaid School

Folakemi Elekolusi, Senior, Harmony School of Innovation

Grace Liu, Senior, Bellaire High School

Sheralyn Cruz, Senior, Yes Prep Southwest

Bruce Hurley, Senior, The Kinkaid School

Advika Sadasivan, Junior, The Village School

Eddie Lopez, Senior, East Early College High School

Alex Levert, Senior, St. Agnes Academy

Hayden Mintzer, Senior, St. Agnes Academy

Michael Hamad, Junior, Lamar High School

Bianca Juarez, Junior, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Minasha Gunarathna, Junior, Clear Lake High School

Taylor Zhang, Junior, The Village High School

Joriaun Clemons, Junior, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

For more information about the MYC, visit www.houstontx.gov/myc/ or call 832-393-1061.

