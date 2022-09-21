Read full article on original website
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses
A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out in a bar, the Showtime Bar and Lounge, in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., police and witnesses said. ...
Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
Gunpoint robbery caught on video in Queens
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways. It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne. The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight. A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
White Plains Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say
A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling...
1 killed, 4 injured in Queens knife fight brawl that escalated to deadly car attack: police
Four men were injured and a woman was killed early Saturday morning when an unidentified suspect ran down participants in a Queens knife fight with a car, according to police.
Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash
An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. David Zimand was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The...
Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
Teen narrowly avoids being stabbed in front of Queens school when suspect's knife broke on impact
A man approached the teen from behind and attempted to plunge a knife into the teen's chest. The teen narrowly avoided being stabbed when the knife made contact with his shirt and broke.
State police: Headless, handless body found in Fishkill 42 years ago identified as NYC woman
On May 26, the victim was identified as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake. She was 44 at the time of her death.
NBC New York
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station
Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
Goshen police: Man killed on Route 9 after car strikes guardrail, flips over
Goshen Town Police say 52-year-old John Smith, of Florida, was driving on Route 9 when his 1967 Chevy convertible veered off the roadway.
State police: North Babylon man killed in Southern State Parkway crash
State police have identified the victim of a deadly Saturday morning car crash on the Southern State Parkway.
NYPD officer arrested for shoplifting AirPods at Manhattan restaurant: police
An off-duty NYPD officer is facing charges for shoplifting Apple AirPods off a restaurant counter in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
35-Year-Old Woman Who Worked As Cleaner Accused Of Stealing Jewelry From Irvington Residence
A Westchester housekeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing jewelry from a home she cleaned. Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, age 36, of White Plains, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers for theft of jewelry at the Irvington home, said Lt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police. According to Johnson,...
Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn
The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
