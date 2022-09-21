ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses

A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out in a bar, the Showtime Bar and Lounge, in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., police and witnesses said. ...
Gothamist

Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
CBS New York

Gunpoint robbery caught on video in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways. It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne. The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight. A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
PIX11

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station

Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
fox5ny.com

Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD

NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
