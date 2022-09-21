Read full article on original website
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend
Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
Bitcoin [BTC] downtrend continues but is it right time to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fears that the Federal Reserve does not yet have inflation under control were confirmed over the past two days. Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell signaled further pain could be in store as the fight against inflation saw interest rates undergo yet another hike of 75 bps (0.75%).
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’
Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
DOGE’s >7 billion market cap may be obstructing a bullish comeback as per…
Financial guru and wealth management expert, Michael Gayed, was of the opinion that Dogecoin’s [DOGE] current market is an obstacle to reviving the bull market. According to him, a $7 billion market cap for the meme cryptocurrency should not be existing in a bear market condition. At press time,...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Ethereum’s ongoing price plunge can be a result of this ‘ghost from ETH’s past’
Ethereum’s [ETH] circulating supply has dropped considerable since the much-awaited Merge. According to data from ultra sound money, the supply of the leading altcoin has increased by just 5,000 and an annualized inflation rate of 0.19% since 15 September. Data from the same source revealed that if a PoW...
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details
Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
Polkadot’s bull run seems unlikely if DOT continues relying only on this activity
Polkadot [DOT]‘s Twitter news handle, Polkadot Insider, posted an interesting update on 23 September 2022. As per the update, development activity contributors performance on the network in the last seven days witnessed an upward trend. DOT traded as high as $50 in 2021, but the ongoing scenario in the...
What the SEC’s 2019 statement has to do with Coinbase’s $350 million lawsuit
U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is in the news again. And this time, the exchange faces a lawsuit filed by Veritaseum Capital LLC over an alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Coinbase infringed a patent held by Reggie Middleton, founder of Veritaseum Capital.
Cardano: Vasil’s success talk and what investors should expect now
On 22 September, at 9:44 p.m. UTC, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade went live. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) tweeted on Thursday (22 September) that the hard fork of Cardano’s mainnet had been successful. Input Output Global (IOG), the corporation behind the Cardano blockchain, had delayed this for...
Can Shiba Inu [SHIB] keep calm despite declining DeFi, NFT volume
Shiba Inu has once again topped the list of whale’s interest. This interest may have been prompted by Shiba Inu’s efforts to build on the metaverse. However, Shiba Inu hasn’t been able to perform well in the NFT and DeFi market. Can whales really help SHIB?. In...
ETH’s upsetting post-Merge performance could have a lot do with this one factor
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin witnessed a major rejection near the $1,420 mark as of 22 September. ETH went down by over 20% in a week despite the Merge hype. There further remained a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Various narratives such as “sell the news” began surfacing soon after the Merge went live.
The state of Solana [SOL] after this 100 billion breakthrough
Solana [SOL] has joined the league of blockchains that have done over a billion transactions. According to the information from its official website, the SOL ecosystem was able to reach the milestone, thanks to the power of 2,011 validator notes. Also, these transactions were completed in an average of 3,448seconds.
Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn
After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
What Cardano [ADA] holders can expect after Vasil upgrade
In a Twitter post, on 21 September, Input Output Hong Kong(IOHK) confirmed that Cardano is ready for the upgrade. According to the Cardano team, the upgrade is currently active due to the simultaneous achievement of all three “critical mass indications.”. According to the tweet, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges, or more...
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.
Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
Solana: Will SOL enter Q4 in the green light? These reasons may convince you…
Solana [SOL] wasn’t at its best last week as it registered a more than 8% decline in its value. Though the current bearish market condition was a factor that led to this result, there were several metrics that also played a role in this recent decline. At the time...
Candy Club launches the world’s first social crypto casino club
14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT, or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
Here’s where Tezos [XTZ] landed after the Kathmandu upgrade went live
Proof-of-Stake (PoS)-based blockchain, Tezos [XTZ], upgraded a protocol on its mainnet. The upgrade, called Kathmandu, was first proposed to the Tezos community in July, and was the eleventh time there has been an upgrade. According to the proposal created by Nomadic Labs and six others, Kathmandu was aimed at scaling...
