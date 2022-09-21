ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hernandez leads Blue Jays against the Phillies following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (84-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-67, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Philadelphia Phillies after Teoscar Hernandez had four hits on Tuesday in an 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 44-32 in home games and 80-67 overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Toronto has an 84-64 record overall and a 41-32 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 40 home runs while slugging .487. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-32 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles and 29 home runs). Matt Chapman is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (undisclosed), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

