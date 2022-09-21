Read full article on original website
Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022
At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas
Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
Krafton’s $2 million PUBG Global Championship is bigger and better than ever this year
The most exciting time of the year is approaching for PUBG fans because the Global Championship kicks off this fall. Krafton provided details about the international tournament, including the schedule, format, and prize pool in a press release. The Global Championship will feature the 32 best teams in the world,...
No longer an island: The 5 best top laners at Worlds 2022
Worlds 2022 is kicking off in less than a week, ushering in some of the season’s best League of Legends action. With a total of 24 teams all aiming for the Summoner’s Cup, veterans and newcomers alike will be trying to showcase their skills. Every role will matter for the success, but with the meta of the Worlds patch likely shifting towards the top side of the map, the top laners will become even more valuable than ever. This list will include not only the best individual players but also will consider how important their contribution is to their teams.
15-0 half, KSCERATO’s heroics lift FURIA past Movistar Riders in ESL Pro League season 16
FURIA has gone 2-0 in ESL Pro League season 16 today at the expense of Movistar Riders, who recorded their second defeat in the competition. Many were expecting a three-map series today after FURIA conceded one map to Eternal Fire in their victory yesterday, while Movistar Riders pushed Team Liquid to the limit and almost upset the North Americans. But the expectations were left aside once FURIA put on a masterclass on Ancient, the first map of the series.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
The 2022 World Championship is upon us, League of Legends fanatics. One of the biggest events in esports has finally arrived, with 24 top teams battling it out over the course of a month to decide which region will be taking home the Summoner’s Cup. This tournament will be...
All Easter eggs in “STAR WALKIN’,” 2022 League of Legends World Championship anthem
The latest League of Legends World Championship anthem and music video was shared with the public today. The collaboration between Lil Nas X and Riot Games, called “STAR WALKIN’,” gave birth to an upbeat and uplifting song that follows the story of someone reaching for the stars—or, in the players’ case, for the World Championship.
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
Los Angeles Gladiators DPS Patiphan retires from competitive Overwatch
Of all the legends of competitive Overwatch, very few have managed to compete in drastically different eras of the game. Those who do cement themselves in the game’s history for good. One of those multi-talented players has decided to end his journey within the competitive scene today. Patiphan Chaiwong,...
Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun
The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
Carlos Rodriguez resigns as CEO of G2 Esports
Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down as CEO of G2 Esports, the company announced today. Rodriguez was placed on eight-week leave earlier this week after he was seen partying with alleged misogynist and human trafficker Andrew Tate in a video posted to Twitter. Today, he has parted ways with the company entirely.
What is ADR in VALORANT and what’s a good ADR to shoot for?
Everyday, millions of people login to grind Riot’s hit FPS game. VALORANT is incredibly popular among a vast variety of players and continues to prove its worth with consistent updates, seasons, and more. Many who start out with this first-person-shooter can find themselves in a sort of slump as...
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.
Big shoes, bigger stage: Kaori will be Evil Geniuses’ AD carry at Worlds 2022
One of the LCS’ best representatives has confirmed that it will be attending the 2022 League of Legends World Championship with a rookie marksman. Evil Geniuses, North America’s third seed, has announced that Academy AD carry Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk will be playing at the event.
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
Back after an ACL injury, Kia Nurse has Canada winning
SYDNEY (AP) — It was 11 long months for Kia Nurse after she tore her right ACL in a WNBA playoff game last year. After missing the Phoenix Mercury’s entire season, she’s back and leading Canada to a strong start in the women’s World Cup. The team is 3-0 and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with two games left. “I’ve seen a lot of change the last few years,” Nurse said of Canada’s basketball program. “An entirely new coaching staff, some new players. Its been amazing to see the new people helping our team. It’s something we rely on.” Longtime Canadian players Kim Gaucher and Miranda Ayim retired, paving the way for younger players to step up. Nurse and Natalie Achonwa are now two of the veteran leaders despite being under 30.
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
How to fix ‘Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working’ error 0xC0000005 in Modern Warfare 2 beta
Modern Warfare 2’s beta is here. With the game scheduled for an Oct. 28 release, the beta can be considered one of the final stress tests. Not only do the players get to enjoy the latest Call of Duty experience ahead of its release, but they can also help the developers spot new bugs and errors. From server-related errors to in-game file inconsistencies, players can run into various hiccups through beta stages—and the “Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working” error 0xC0000005 is one of them.
